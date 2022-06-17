AI-powered Sales Solution Amy Raises $6M Seed Round to Boost Business Professionals' Selling Power by Tapping into the Power of Human Connections

Led by Next Coast Ventures and Lorne Abony, this investment round will enable Amy to bolster its deep tech offering and take its B2P solution to market

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy, the pioneering AI-driven sales intelligence solution that automates pre-meeting prospect research and enables meaningful business connections, today announced that it has raised a $6 million Seed Round led by Next Coast Ventures and Lorne Abony. Additional investors in the round include Jim Mellon and Eric Ludwig, Micha Breakstone, Joey Low, and James Kong among others. Amy will utilize the funds to further enhance its AI, natural language processing, and machine learning capabilities as well as launch its B2P solution to the market.

"The pandemic completely upended the way in which business professionals conduct meetings and close business deals, however, one thing remains the same: the importance of building strong, meaningful relationships," said Nimrod Ron, CEO and Co-founder of Amy. "At Amy, we've automated the prospect research and meeting preparation process – which takes on average 17% of the workday – so that business professionals can focus on establishing authentic relationships with their customers, closing deals and excelling at what they do. We help salespeople create a lasting network of connections that transcends their current role, boosting long-term sales prospects."

Amy's sales intelligence platform saves sales professionals time and money while enhancing business outcomes by automating prospect research and providing actionable insights that generate deeper, long-lasting business relationships. The platform analyzes all publicly available information about a business prospect, transforming strands of random data into digestible briefs which contain insights about the prospect, the company they work for, and common experiences. The platform's unique algorithm collects information about the respective prospect and, through proprietary NLP technology, extracts and presents a personalized meeting brief comprised solely of information relevant to business professionals.

"There is a clear market need to optimize meeting experiences, given that the average professional spends hours each day in meetings," said Michael Smerklo, Co-founder & Managing Director of Next Coast Ventures. "Amy's offering addresses this need by tapping into the art of human connection in business. The platform makes business personal by enabling professionals to understand who they are about to speak with and why that person is interested in speaking with them – making meetings more effective and efficient."

"In today's market, a solution like Amy's is set to be a real game-changer for salespeople at companies of all sizes," said Lorne Abony. "Despite most being connected to their digital channels 24/7, in today's business environment, real connections are lacking. Amy's AI-driven easy-to-use platform represents the next generation of sales tools, reinventing 'relationship selling' – what was once a crucial pillar of the sales world – and bringing it to the forefront of the digital sales landscape. Amy is equipping salespeople with the information they need to offer personalized experiences, and we're confident that its solution will quickly become an industry must-have."

The funding round comes at an exciting time for Amy; its sales intelligence solution is now widely available to users after it was ranked #1 on Product Hunt during a successful alpha-testing stage.

About Amy

Amy's AI-driven sales intelligence platform is revolutionizing the way that business professionals prepare for external meetings. By automating the pre-meeting prospect research process, Amy empowers business professionals to focus on what really matters – building relationships with customers and driving sales. Leveraging deep technology, Amy's platform analyzes thousands of data sources and provide users with actionable insights regarding their business connections and professional networks. With personalized meeting briefs at their fingertips, business professionals can effectively prepare for their meetings in seconds. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with offices in Austin, Texas. For more information, please go to https://myamy.io/.

