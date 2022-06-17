RethinkEd Wins Award as the Best Solution for Students With Special Needs

SIIA recognizes Vizzle as one of the most innovative EdTech solutions, RethinkEd's fifth overall CODiE award.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RethinkEd's Vizzle was named the Best Solution for Students with Special Needs of 2022 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.

"We're honored and excited to share this award with the dedicated RethinkEd team and all our wonderful customers that helped us make Vizzle into an incredible education solution," says Diana Frezza, Executive Vice President.

Vizzle's multi-tiered standards-aligned activities provide access for all students to achieve academic success. We expanded and built on our previous win in 2021 by bringing new interactive elements for enhanced learning. Now, we're continuing to improve Vizzle by offering comprehensive K-12 academic curriculum for Math, ELA, Science, and Social Studies that will be ready for back-to-school 2022.

"The 2022 EdTech CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best – that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today – from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About RethinkEd

RethinkEd was founded on a simple yet powerful idea: To literally re-think education. To make it better and easier. To unburden school districts and empower educators. To improve outcomes and elevate accountability. To promote collaboration and inspire learning. And, most importantly, to make a difference in the school day for everyone – administrators, educators, and students.

The RethinkEd solution is part of Rethink First, a global company that is transforming behavioral healthcare. Similar to Rethink First's other solutions that are innovating and improving outcomes for clinicians and employers globally, RethinkEd is pioneering EdTech with our relentless pursuit of innovative methods that put evidenced-based, data-informed, digitally delivered instruction and assessments into the hands of educators, clinicians, and parents who share our singularly minded focus: To power the potential of all children and to work together to help them succeed.

