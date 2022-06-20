Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation appoints respected banking, finance and small business development innovator Quintin Strode to its Board of Directors

Longtime community advocate joins the South LA organization

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) has approved an 8th member to the non-profit's Board, Quentin D. Strode.

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Center has served South LA's small businesses and entrepreneurs for forty years. (PRNewswire)

Quentin's background in executive leadership and small business development brings a valuable perspective for the organization, which offers business assistance to primarily minority entrepreneurs and small businesses in the South Los Angeles region. "His experience working with technical assistance groups supporting small and women-owned businesses was also a factor in inviting him to the Board," emphasized Kecia Washington, VSEDC Board Chair.

"We are so pleased to have Quentin Strode join the Vermont Slauson EDC Board of Directors", added Kecia. "Mr. Strode has over 30 years of executive banking and finance experience, which will help VSEDC continue its mission of serving South LA businesses and continue to grow the CDFI program."

Since 2013, Mr. Strode has been a Managing Director and Principal for ARTIFEX CAPITAL & ADVISORY, where he serves as an owner, using his knowledge to create innovative business solutions and growth initiatives for boutique agriculture companies.

Before his current post at ARTIFEX, Strode built a distinguished career as Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for U.S. Bank, and as Senior Vice President and Regional Executive for Bank of America.

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) is a community-based nonprofit and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) recognized for its decades of technical and entrepreneurial assistance to South LA small businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs. The service VSEDC provides serves to drive community self-sufficiency, facilitating business growth, access to affordable housing, goods and services, and job creation. Together, let us enhance South LA—become involved with VSEDC youth education and entrepreneurial projects, CDFI programs, and fundraising efforts. Your support makes the development and progression of South LA possible. Find out more about VSEDC at vsedc.org , Facebook and Twitter .

