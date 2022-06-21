BOAT TRADER KICKS OFF SUMMER WITH CAMPAIGN ENCOURAGING BOATERS TO SHARE THEIR STORIES

Upcoming 'Stomping Grounds' Episode to Feature Winning Content Submission

MIAMI, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boat Trader, America's largest boating marketplace, today announced the launch of its 'My Stomping Grounds' campaign, inviting boaters to share videos and photos for a chance to be featured in an upcoming episode of its award-winning series, Stomping Grounds . The campaign will run through the rest of the year across Boat Trader's digital channels and is inspired by the diversity of boating stories across America.

"As the interest in the series grows, we are hearing from more people who want to get involved and share stories from their stomping grounds. There are so many untapped stories in the boating community, so we want our audience to share what makes their neck of the woods special for boating," said Ryan McVinney, Director of Content at Boats Group. "Boaters are a passionate group of people. We hope this campaign and the series inspire the next generation of enthusiasts."

The campaign launch comes on the heels of the recent TV debut of Stomping Grounds. It aims to unite new and existing boaters while continuing to engage, entertain and educate through the show's exploration of boating culture. In addition to the opportunity for an episode feature in their neck of the woods, participants will also have the chance to win Stomping Grounds gear and a boat rental charter courtesy of Click&Boat.

Social media users can join the campaign by sharing a photo or video on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok using the #MyStompingGrounds hashtag and tagging Boat Trader (@boattrader) while showing the area that they call their stomping grounds.

Watch Stomping Grounds by Boat Trader for free anywhere, anytime, on any device. The series is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, LG TV, YouTube, iOS, Android and waypointtv.com

