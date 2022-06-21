Canadian High-tech Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd. Secured GCI-led Investment to Expand its Business in Biopharma Industry

CAMBRIDGE, ON, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cambridge-based life science high-tech Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd. (AES) has secured pre-A investment which was closed in April, to address the critical QA/QC bottlenecks in Biopharma.

This round was AES's first institutional raise and was led by Toronto-based GCI Capital and Celtic House Asia Partners. GCI Capital provided strategic advice through its subsidiary G-Force Innovation Hub to help AES accelerate its sales in the global market.

Founded in 2010 by Dr. Tiemin Huang, Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd. become a total solution provider of iCIEF technology serving the biopharma and protein chemistry industries. Dr. Huang has nearly 40 years of experience in analytical chemistry with analytical methodology development. After obtaining his PhD from the University of Waterloo in 2003, he joined the iCIEF pioneer company Convergent Bioscience LTD. and was involved in multiple critical early innovations of the iCIEF technology. The innovations he carried over to AES kept developing over the next 20 years and evolve into the current version of products of AES.

AES's product portfolio includes instruments (analytical and preparative iCIEF and the interface with mass spectrometry), critical reagents, application & workflow, and contract service. AES has been collaborating with leading biopharmaceutical companies in the world and is playing a critical role in many customers in terms of essential QA/QC for the commercialized products and the FDA filing preparation for the new drugs.

AES' patented capillary diameter transformation technique (CDTT) can achieve high resolution and highly efficient iCIEF fractionation, which provides a high-amount iCIEF charge variant fractionation service.

The critical reagents provided by AES, including high-performance carrier ampholytes for mAb, ADC, bispecific antibody, fusion protein and next generation of biopharma as cell and gene therapy with good lot-to-lot consistency, have saved customers' millions of dollars and greatly reduced work hours. AES is also capable of customizing reagent/consumables based on customers' criteria.

In 2021, AES established a strategic global partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific in capillary electrophoresis tandem high-resolution mass spectrometry characterizing the protein drugs and vaccines. In addition, the iCIEF and its connection to the orbitrap MS platform in AES' CEC Lab (Customer Experience Center Lab) can contribute to our customer's urgent needs in the biopharma development, including iCIEF analytical method, protein charged variant preparation & identification, and customer services.

The values above from AES' breakthrough overcome the challenges in protein chemistry the current methodologies cannot solve.

- Dr. Tiemin Huang

President&CEO

