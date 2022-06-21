Directive Announces International Expansion with Launch in Australia

Top performing B2B SaaS customer generation agency expands international footprint

IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Directive , the top performing marketing agency for B2B SaaS companies, today announced plans to expand its global footprint to include Australia, with recruitment beginning immediately for positions in Sydney and expanding around Australia. This expansion enables Directive to offer localized support for their existing customers in multiple international markets.

Directive Consulting Logo (PRNewswire)

"This expansion into Australia is a huge opportunity for our team to help B2B SaaS companies around the world achieve success," said Garrett Mehrguth , CEO and co-founder at Directive. "With our previous international expansion into the U.K. and Canada we have proven that performance marketing doesn't have geographical limits."

This expansion will allow Directive to capitalize on growing market opportunities and increase strategic partnerships globally. Directive has proven experience in helping companies based in Australia, such as Deputy and Canon (AU), with expansion into the United States.

"Since we began working with Directive, we've managed to take our website from the bottom of page 2 of Google into the top 2 positions in less than a year; amazing progress," said Rob Press , senior manager of global organic acquisition at Deputy.

"After helping hundreds of SaaS clients, specifically in the UK and Canada, expand their market share and grow in the United States, we're incredibly excited to continue this journey in Australia," said Andrew Choco , senior director of growth at Directive.

Directive hires all employees at a living wage and is hiring across all locations and in key functions, including sales, account management, customer success, and more. To learn more about open roles, visit: https://directiveconsulting.com/about/careers/

About Directive

Directive is the B2B SaaS customer generation agency for software brands that delivers on the promise demand generation forgot about. Directive helps marketers at software companies exceed their lead, opportunity, deal, and revenue goals through customer generation via organic search, paid media, performance creative, and business intelligence solutions. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif. Directive is on a mission to help 15,000 people do better SaaS marketing by 2024. For more information visit www.directiveconsulting.com or follow Directive on Twitter @directiveagency .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Directive Consulting