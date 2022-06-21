Honda Aircraft Company Extends Partnership with FlightSafety International

Unique 25-year agreement; new HondaJet flight simulator installed and certified

COLUMBUS, Ohio and GREENSBORO, N.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Honda Aircraft Company and FlightSafety International announced a 25-year extension to their existing 15-year-old partnership that will continue the two companies' innovative relationship until 2047. The agreement builds on a partnership that combines the strengths of both parties across different sectors to provide training to HondaJet owners and operators with the highest level of safety, while setting a strong, long-term commitment to aviation.

From left: Brad Thress, FlightSafety International President and CEO Hideto Yamasaki, Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO (PRNewswire)

"We are committed to providing HondaJet customers with the best training and the collaboration between Honda Aircraft Company and FlightSafety International will continue to enhance these programs," said Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO Hideto Yamasaki. "As the HondaJet fleet size continues to grow globally with high aircraft utilization, it is important to expand the HondaJet training network to best accommodate customer needs."

"This is a key milestone for FlightSafety and HondaJet that emphasizes our strong long-standing partnership," said FlightSafety International President and CEO Brad Thress. "We are proud to be the Authorized Training Provider for a state-of-the art aircraft like HondaJet. It's an honor to continue providing their operators the highest fidelity training."

Honda Aircraft Company and FlightSafety International also announced that a new FAA-certified HondaJet Level D full flight simulator now is located at the company's Greensboro, N.C. (U.S.) world headquarters. This is in addition to one simulator already in use at the same location, and another available in Farnborough, England.

More than 600 pilots have completed the HA-420 Initial Pilot Course to date. Now, the new simulator in Greensboro will double training capacity, serving more customers and significantly reducing the wait time for new and returning HondaJet pilots. This enhanced training efficiency will help meet increasing demand from Honda Aircraft Company's growing customer base for top quality service.

The HondaJet cockpit is built for optimum safety based on ergonomic design and state-of-art situational awareness. It is also highly automated, while reducing pilot workload and providing additional assistance for more efficient operations, all to make flying easier, safer and more enjoyable. The cockpit is unquestionably built around the pilot to enable either single-pilot or crew operation of the HondaJet. The flight simulator delivers the same experience in which pilots will learn to fly with confidence.

Honda Aircraft Company and FlightSafety International will continue to combine their product and training programs to provide HondaJet operators with the best ownership experience and a shared commitment to safety and reliability.

From left:Nathan Speiser, FlightSafety International EVP of Sales and MarketingHideto Yamasaki, Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO Brad Thress, FlightSafety International President and CEOAmod Kelkar, Honda Aircraft Company Head of Commercial Business Unit & VP of Customer Service (PRNewswire)

