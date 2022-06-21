Inimmune's new CEO Alan Joslyn takes the helm

Inimmune appoints Dr. Alan Joslyn as new CEO, expanding its leadership base as it begins moving products into the clinic

MISSOULA, Mont., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inimmune Corp., a leader in developing the next generation of vaccines and immunotherapeutics, announced today that Dr. Alan Joslyn has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the company. Dr. Joslyn will also join the Inimmune Board of Directors as CEO.

An experienced business leader, Alan is a veteran of the pharmaceutical industry and has served in leadership positions at several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Lazarus Pharmaceuticals, Sentinella Pharmaceuticals, Edusa Pharmaceuticals, Mt. Cook Pharma, Penwest Pharmaceuticals. Johnson & Johnson, and Glaxo. Most recently, as CEO & President of Oragenics Inc., Alan was instrumental in acquiring a COVID-19 vaccine candidate that expanded the company's infectious disease portfolio. Dr. Joslyn has extensive experience building out clinical development stage capabilities in various R&D biotech companies.

"Inimmune will greatly benefit from Alan's extensive experience in developing strategic plans for both public and private drug companies. This will be particularly important to Inimmune as the company is moving multiple assets from pre-clinical to clinical stages of development" says Dr. Jay T. Evans, a co-founder and former C.E.O. of Inimmune.

Mike Goguen, an Inimmune Board Member and the founder and managing partner of Two Bear Capital agrees, "Alan has the skills and experience needed to help Inimmune continue to be successful through this next phase of the company's growth. We are excited to have him leading the team. "

Alan holds three degrees from the State University of New York at Buffalo: a Ph.D. in Biochemical Pharmacology, a BS in Medical Chemistry, and a BS in Biology. He also completed the Wharton Business School program for Pharmaceutical and Biotech Executives.

Alan succeeds Dr. Jay T. Evans, who served as President and CEO from the company's founding in 2016 through its successful $22 million Series A funding. Dr. Evans will continue at Inimmune as the company's Chief Strategy and Science Officer.

About Inimmune

Inimmune is focused on developing the next generation of immunotherapeutics for application in high impact disease areas of cancer, allergy, autoimmunity and infectious disease. Inimmune is composed of a team of experienced pharmaceutical and biotechnology experts armed with a pipeline of proprietary drug candidates. We are committed to improving patient outcomes through innovative science and providing alternative, life altering treatments for allergy, oncology, infectious disease and autoimmune disorders.

