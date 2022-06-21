InventHelp Inventor Develops New Chemical/Mineral Treatment for Pools (LGT-193)

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a pool service owner and I wanted to create a treatment system to control and prevent the growth of algae within a pool for up to six months," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the MAGNETIC BLUE. My design would ensure that the water was suitable for use among humans and animals."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a convenient and effective chemical/mineral treatment for swimming pool water. In doing so, it helps to stabilize the pH balance within the pool's water. It also controls and eliminates green and yellow algae and it saves time and effort. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of swimming pools.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-193, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp