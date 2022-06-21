InventHelp Inventor Develops Propulsion/Safety System for Kayaks/Canoes (NJD-2026)

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to propel a small watercraft like a kayak or canoe and signal for help if needed," said an inventor, from Trenton, N.J., "so I invented the BAKERS JET. My design would allow a water sports enthusiast to explore more areas on a body of water without having to constantly paddle."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative propulsion system and safety system for kayaks and canoes. In doing so, it would create little disturbance or wake within the water. It also reduces physical strain and effort, it helps to prevent rocking from side to side and it enables the user to remove any water within the vessel. The invention features a versatile and durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy kayaking, canoeing and fishing. The system would also offer added safety and convenience features for GPS locating, monitoring heart rate, increasing visibility, finding fish, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

