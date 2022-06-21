UPSTREAM REHABILITATION ACQUIRES CRESCENT PHYSICAL THERAPY IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Outpatient clinics in Orangeburg and Barnwell

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Kilgus fulfilled his goal of bringing outpatient physical therapy services back to his hometown of Orangeburg, S.C., in 2015 with the opening of Crescent Physical Therapy.

(PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation) (PRNewswire)

In 2020, Kilgus, a physical therapist, and his wife, Kelli, a physical therapy assistant, opened a second clinic in Barnwell, S.C.

The couple wants to continue expanding Crescent's footprint across the rural towns and smaller cities of South Carolina. To do that, they have partnered with Upstream Rehabilitation, the nation's largest dedicated outpatient physical therapy provider, effective June 17.

"When Kelli and I started looking for a partner, we wanted one that understood our commitment to serving rural communities and would help us accelerate our growth into new communities," said Chris Kilgus, who earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of South Carolina.

"After talking with the Upstream team for the past several months, we have no doubt we picked the right partner to help us reach and exceed all of our future plans."

Crescent currently has clinics at 1180 Boulevard St., Suite D., Orangeburg, and 27 Hugh St., Barnwell, that serve Orangeburg, Barnwell, Calhoun and Bamberg counties. Crescent offers the only clinics in the Orangeburg area that accept pediatric patients year-round.

Orangeburg, also known as the Garden City and the county seat of Orangeburg County, is approximately 45 miles southeast of the state capital, Columbia.

"We are excited to welcome Chris and Kelli, and the talented team from Crescent Physical Therapy to the Upstream Rehabilitation family," said Phil Christian, Upstream's senior vice president of business development. "They have done a remarkable job in serving rural communities in South Carolina and we look forward to helping them grow and expand in more underserved communities in the state."

Birmingham, Ala.-based Upstream (urpt.com) also serves South Carolina through its BenchMark Physical Therapy, Drayer Physical Therapy Institute and Results Physiotherapy brands, which have nearly 60 clinics throughout the state.

Overall, Upstream comprises more than 1,100 owned or managed clinics in 28 states.

