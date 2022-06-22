Complete Verkada Platform is Now Available Across the UK and Europe

Complete Verkada Platform is Now Available Across the UK and Europe

With the addition of Verkada Alarms, organizations in the U.K. and across Europe are now able to leverage the power of the complete Verkada platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada began as an innovative approach to video security, helping organizations around the world protect their people and assets from harm. As Verkada has expanded, organizations across Europe have been able to leverage the additional power of Verkada's access control, environmental sensors, and visitor management solutions to improve security and building management.

Built–in 24/7 professional monitoring provided by trained operators (PRNewswire)

Today, with the addition of Verkada's Alarm solution, we're excited to announce that the entire Verkada platform is now available in the United Kingdom and across Europe. From single-site retailers to major hospitals, organizations in these countries are now able to leverage the power of the complete Verkada platform.

Verkada Alarms: Cloud-Managed Intrusion Detection

Verkada Alarms is a suite of cloud-managed intrusion sensors and professional monitoring that makes it easier for organizations to detect, verify, and respond to threats in real-time.

Like all Verkada products, Alarms is built on top of Command, our web-based platform that lets organizations easily manage physical security across every location. Sites and users can be configured in minutes, with no service fees for setup or configuration changes. Users can see at a glance which sites are armed or disarmed, any recent incidents, and the status of every Alarm device.

Sites can be armed or disarmed with a single click, and admins can customize an unlimited list of contacts that should be notified in case of emergency.

24/7 Peace of Mind

Real-time visual context can be enormously helpful when an alarm is triggered and an incident is potentially in progress.

Verkada Alarms includes 24/7 professional monitoring with unlimited video verification bundled into the Alarms license. When an alarm is triggered, organizations can choose to have video footage of the event sent to a team of trained security experts standing by to review and respond to the incident.

If there is no visible threat, agents will dismiss the event, helping organizations avoid false alarms. If agents determine the threat to be legitimate, they will immediately notify an organization's pre-selected contact list via phone, SMS, or email.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, agents are also able to directly contact emergency services if there is a visible threat in progress, as well as send police live video links to provide crucial context into what is happening on-site.

Complete Building Coverage

Because Verkada products integrate seamlessly with each other, events from any Verkada device can be used to trigger an alarm. A person appearing on camera after hours, a door being forced open, or a noise level spiking can all be configured as alarm triggers.

For organizations that desire even more complete building coverage, Verkada offers wired and wireless intrusion detection sensors, including door contact, motion detection, glass break, and water leak sensors.

The BP41 Alarm Panel includes 32 wired inputs, and allows organizations to pull data from their existing wired sensors into Command. The Panel also has two outputs to connect devices such as sirens or strobe lights, which can be activated remotely via Command to deter intruders.

Verkada's wireless sensors connect via the BH61 Wireless Hub , which utilizes our proprietary wireless communication protocol that is optimized for range, battery life, and network security.

To ensure that alarm devices stay connected in the event of power or internet loss, our Cellular Backup Module provides redundant connectivity via an embedded multi-carrier SIM with automatic failover across multiple LTE networks.

On-Site Safety with the Alarm Console

In addition to traditional intrusion sensors, Verkada's BC51 Alarm Console is a unique, multifunctional tablet that gives users greater control and visibility into what is happening in a given location.

The Alarm Console features include:

Traditional arm/disarm capabilities

Live video streaming and recording via an integrated camera

Two-way talk down video from Command to address visitors, staff, or possible intruders

Text-to-speech announcements

A duress code to silently raise an alarm

A digital panic button

Call for Help Anytime, Anywhere

In an emergency, Verkada Alarms gives staff multiple options to call for help. In addition to digital panic buttons on the Alarm Console, the Alarms mobile app and on Command, we offer wireless panic buttons . These can be mounted on a wall or under a desk, or worn on a lanyard or a belt for a constant sense of security.

Admins can customize what happens when a panic button is pressed, from initiating a door lockdown sequence to calling on-site security. Thanks to Verkada's integrated devices, Verkada cameras can also be paired with a panic button, allowing admins to immediately pull up live video of the area in which a panic button was pressed.

Availability

Verkada Alarms is now available in the United Kingdom and many European countries, as well as other countries around the world. Emergency dispatch capabilities are available only in the U.K., Ireland, U.S., and Canada.

Please see our compliance and availability webpage for the most up-to-date information: https://www.verkada.com/alarms/compliance-and-availability/

Verkada's Alarms family includes wired and wireless intrusion sensors, an innovative communication console, wireless panic buttons, and 24/7 professional monitoring (PRNewswire)

Verkada's Alarm console (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Verkada) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verkada