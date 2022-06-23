Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC, Files New Allegations Against Philips/Signify North America Corporation for Fraud, Evidence Destruction, and Violation of Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act (CUTPA)

HARTFORD, Conn., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Garza, a partner at the Glastonbury law firm, Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC, has filed a proposed amended pleading on behalf of Juan Cruz and Emily Lopez Cruz against Signify North America Corporation, formerly Philips Lighting North America Corporation. According to the current, operative complaint in the lawsuit, on September 19, 2017, Mr. Cruz was working in a warehouse in Hartford when 1,300-pounds of lighting product fell on him, causing paralysis and other serious injuries.

According to the motion to amend the plaintiffs' complaint, filed on June 20, 2022, Philips/Signify intentionally destroyed evidence to defraud a paralyzed man and the court, and the fraud and evidence destruction were part of a systematic and coordinated commercial conspiracy extending to the highest levels of Philips'/Signify's corporate structure to its United States Director of Logistics at its corporate headquarters.

The plaintiffs allege that Philips/Signify's actions constitute fraud, a violation of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, spoliation of evidence, bad faith, and the negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The plaintiffs have simultaneously filed an application with the court seeking to attach fifty million dollars ($50,000,000) of Philips'/Signify's personal assets with respect to the punitive counts so they are adequately secured during the pendency of the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, Mr. Cruz suffered severe injuries including paralysis, crushing injuries, and numerous broken bones. The plaintiffs allege that the paralysis was caused, in part, by Philips'/Signify's failure to ensure that pallets containing its products were packed safely and securely.

Philips'/Signify's pleadings affirmatively deny any negligence or wrongdoing for the incident and Mr. Cruz's injury. Answer and special defenses as well as counterclaims have been filed by the defendant.

The original lawsuit was brought against the defendants by Mr. Cruz and his wife, Emily Lopez Cruz, in Connecticut State Court in the Hartford Judicial District (Docket No..: HHD- CV18-5051489-S) on March 15, 2018. Attorneys Ryan McKeen, Alexa Mahony, and Andrew Ranks are assisting on the case. The Cruz family resides in Enfield, CT.

About Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC

Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC, was founded in 2016 by attorneys Andrew Garza and Ryan McKeen. The firm has been recognized for its settlements and verdicts by the Connecticut Personal Injury Hall of Fame, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Law Firm 500, and Super Lawyers. The firm is located in Glastonbury, Connecticut and dedicated to helping those who have been severely injured through no fault of their own.

