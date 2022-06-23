NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members for 2022/2023 Season

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Chapter of NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations announced that its members have elected the following individuals to serve on the Board of Directors for a twelve-month term beginning in June 2022:
President
Alex Whitelam, IRC
Head of Investor Relations
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Executive Vice President
Garrett Low
Managing Director
Nasdaq Corporate Services
Vice President, Treasurer
Christiane Pelz
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
Five Below, Inc.
Vice President, Membership
Adam Daney
Manager, Investor Relations
Novovure
Vice President, Programs
Edward Barger
Director, Investor
RelationsOrganon
Vice President, Marketing
Rebecca Gardy, IRC
Senior Vice President, Chief Investor Relations Officer
Campbell Soup Company
Vice President, Technology
Rose Zu, CFA
Director, Investor Relations
AmerisourceBergen
Vice President, Communications
Nahla A. Azmy, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Financial Communications
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.
Advocacy Ambassador
Joe Hassett
Senior Vice President
Gregory FCA Communications
Advisor
Mark Donohue, IRC
Vice President, Investor Relations
Clarivate Plc.
Immediate Past President
Lisa Caperelli
Vice President, Investor Relations
Arbutus Biopharma Corp.
"The role of Investor Relations is becoming increasingly more dynamic, as companies face new challenges and everchanging stakeholder demands. The NIRI Philadelphia Chapter is focused on providing its members with the tools and opportunities to learn, adapt, network and grow in their profession, delivering greater value for their organizations," said NIRI Philadelphia Chapter President Alex Whitelam. "The chapter owes a great deal of gratitude to Lisa Caperelli for her leadership through the pandemic over the last two years. Lisa led the charge in building a strong a foundation for future growth. We look forward to further enhancing the chapter's programming and events, with the goal of increasing our membership and driving our next level of success."
NIRI Philadelphia, formed in 1971, is a professional association of investor relations officers, communicators, consultants and providers serving organizations in the Greater Philadelphia area. NIRI Philadelphia includes members from a variety of industries and market cap sizes who are responsible for communications between their organizations, the investing public, and the financial community. NIRI Philadelphia's goal is to provide its members the resources needed to be strategic leaders in their organizations.
Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts and other financial community constituents. The largest professional investor relations association in the world, NIRI's more than 2,800 members represent over 1,350 publicly held companies with more than $7 trillion in stock market capitalization.
