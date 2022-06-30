Froelick Gallery to hold celebratory First Thursday art reception on July 7th

PORTLAND, Ore., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Froelick Gallery will hold a celebratory First Thursday art reception July 7th from 5 to 8pm for two local painters- Gwen Davidson and Yoshihiro Kitai. First Thursday gallery walks began in 1986 to build community access to art exhibitions throughout downtown Portland. The monthly events became a treasured part of the city's cultural and entertainment fabric and grew to crowds of over 10,000 people enjoying the best of downtown. Missing for the past two years, First Thursday is now back with joy and discovery! Froelick Gallery is thrilled to welcome visitors for its solo painting exhibitions with long-time local artists Gwen Davidson and Yoshihiro Kita. The gallery has even hired a DJ for the event!

Gwen Davidson's exhibition Alignment explores her connection with the changing seasons, her Irish linage and Neolithic stone cairns built to track the solstice. Yoshihiro Kitai's exhibition Ambivalence, is a study of American life through the lens of an immigrant. Born in Japan, and having moved the U.S. from Osaka, his experience of cultural transition and observation of cultural differences continue to inform his art.

Froelick Gallery, founded in 1995, has maintained a continual committed to representing diverse range of contemporary artists from the Pacific Northwest and beyond. We invite you all to gather again to see great art and meet new and old friends. Downtown Portland business owners and Pearl District Neighborhood galleries have maintained their commitment to keeping Portland weird, fun, exciting and above all, safe- we are here and ready to welcome the crowds back. We hope you'll join us!

What: FIRST THURSDAY ART GALLERY WALK

When: JULY 7, 2022 from 5:00-8:00pm

Where: Froelick Gallery

714 NW Davis St, Portland, OR 97209

info@froelickgallery.com

www.froelickgallery.com

503.222.1142

Gallery Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11am to 5:30pm

