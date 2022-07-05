Hexaware wins awards in 17 categories at the Hermes Creative Awards 2022

ISELIN, N.J., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies has emerged as the winner in 17 categories in the recently announced Hermes Creative Awards 2022. It is the winner of 7 Platinum, 5 Gold and 5 Honorable Mentions.

The Platinum Awards are for the Purpose Statement, SEO Growth, Blog- The Cloud Paradigm, Web Content – Digital Mining, Spotlight Magazine Ad in The New Statesman, a Report on Technology Leaders Agenda, and a Product Video – Amaze® for Data and AI.

The Gold Awards are for the Interactive Christmas Card, Logo for Amaze® and Tensai™, Post on the Blog: Humanity & Technology – Our Janus Moment, Display Ad - Amaze ® for Applications and Hexaware's Job Portal.

The winners of the Hermes Creative Awards 2022 were selected from more than 6500 entries across the US, Canada and 26 other countries. The entries were submitted by corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers. These awards honor the exemplary work done in the industry that has a profound, favorable and lasting impact on the aspect of philanthropy.

Hexaware's win in multiple categories is a testament to its commitment to exceeding expectations and establishing new creative standards.

Nidhi Alexander, CMO, Hexaware Technologies, said, "We are extremely elated to be driven by a workforce that demonstrates its innovative genius with every given opportunity while maintaining a sensible side. These awards encourage us to devise more immersive and engaging communication strategies that develop a solid brand recall for all our stakeholders."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT, BPS and consulting services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed. Our three-pronged strategy of Automate Everything®, Cloudify Everything®, and Transform Customer Experiences® endeavors to drive human-machine collaboration for solving complex business problems. We enable future-ready organizations and market leaders to create lasting business value by helping them offer touchless immersive customer experiences through full-cloud enablement, digital product engineering and extreme automation.

We serve customers in Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Hi-Tech & Professional Services (Tax, Audit, Accounting and Legal), Travel, Transportation and Logistics. We deliver highly evolved services in Rapid Application prototyping, development and deployment; Build, Migrate and Run Cloud solutions; Automation-based Application support; Enterprise Solutions for digitizing the back-office; Customer Experience Transformation; Business Intelligence & Analytics; Digital Assurance (Testing); Infrastructure Management Services; and Business Process Services.

We believe technology is a magical thing, and our purpose is to create smiles through great people and technology. Headquartered in New Jersey for North America, London for Europe and Singapore for the Asia Pacific, Hexaware services customers in over two dozen languages from every major time and regulatory zone.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com. Take an immersive 360° virtual tour of our campuses worldwide at https://www.hexawareimmersive.com.

