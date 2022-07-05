Techy Looks To Expand By Taking Over Many Simply Mac Locations

It's a great day at Techy!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techy is looking to grow its business partnerships by acquiring Simply Mac. The Apple reseller, Simply Mac, is shutting down after being in business for almost 16 years. In 2019, Simply Mac had plans to grow its company and become the biggest Apple Partner in North America. Its acquisition from GameStop was going to help skyrocket that growth. However, the start of the pandemic in March 2020 created a domino effect on the U.S. workforce, leaving Simply Mac as one of many retail stores that had to lay off several employees and close stores.

Simply Mac had 53 retail stores across the United States as of January 2022. Techy plans to take over Simply Mac operations once its bankruptcy filing is complete. With Techy success over the years, CEO Bill Daragan and COO Tim Phelps have what it takes to acquire a company. Currently, Techy supports over 230 retail stores in the United States and Internationally. Throughout the years, Techy has been growing its locations to offer customers services like electronic repair services, selling certified pre-owned devices, and installing smart home devices. This year Techy expanded by opening up five cafe locations so that customers can have a whole coffee shop experience when they visit the franchise stores.

Many of Techy services consist of a wide range of Apple products such as Mac computers, iPads, iPhones, etc., this new acquisition of Simply Mac will help Techy sell and service different models of Apple products.

Techy has already acquired Experimax, which allows them to cater to customers looking to repair their Apple devices and purchase premium pre-owned Apple products. Now that Techy powers Experimax, they work together to provide their customers with affordable Apple products and services.

Techy proves that its innovation for business strategy success is not slowing down. This acquisition will help consumers have convenient Apple products and services. Additionally, it will provide a space for employees to continue to work in the technology industry.

Apple is one of the largest electronic companies. The company has been an electronic industry leader throughout the year and has generated billions of dollars in revenue. Its impact on the industry creates an opportunity for other repair companies looking to distribute Apple electronics and accessories.

About Techy

CEO Bill Daragan and COO Tim Phelps opened the first cell phone accessory store in 2006. After noticing a need for repairing phones, they decided to name their business Drphonefix. In 2011, they changed the name to Techy to accurately represent its company's evolution. Techy has expanded to offer technology solution services. Now Techy offers smart home installation and repair devices as well.

