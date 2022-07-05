U.S. Government Designates $100 Million to Improve American People's User Experience

The Technology Modernization Fund will help streamline and improve digital services

AUSTIN, Texas, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, is happy to share how the company can help federal agencies transform how IT and users prevent and resolve collaboration experience issues across varied UC/collaboration technologies to deliver exceptional digital experiences for the American people.

In June, the Office of Management and Budget and the General Services Administration announced the news through a White House Briefing Room press release . The funding will support innovative technology projects focused on reducing burdens on the American public receiving virtual services and the federal workers who serve them.

"Federal service delivery has not kept pace with the needs and expectations of the public. The American people deserve a Government that puts people at the center of everything it does," said Federal Chief Information Officer and TMF Board Chair Clare Martorana. "With this funding, we will deploy secure technology that reduces costs for agencies, eliminates burdens for the Federal workforce and those it serves, and powers services that meet the public's expectations."

Projects that are selected will be supported by customer research and data, cut across agencies and systems, address immediate security gaps, and improve the public's ability to access and manage government services. Any federal agencies that provide public-facing information, benefits, services, and programs can apply for this funding by Monday, August 1 for expedited consideration, or by September 30, on a rolling basis.

Vyopta helps U.S. government agencies support a wide range of collaboration use cases including providing mission-critical communication and collaboration intelligence, enabling high quality access to agency services, including remote health services, and increasing quality user experiences that support interagency operations and streamline contact and work between federal agencies. Vyopta's FedRAMP Authorized Solution provides the insights required to optimize video and voice collaboration environments and efficiently meet compliance reporting requirements.

Vyopta's federal clients include the U.S. Army, Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, The Social Security Administration, The Department of Labor, The U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Courts, The Department of Defense, The Federal Reserve Bank, General Services Administration, Justice Department's Drug Enforcement Administration, The Senate, The Department of Veteran's Affairs, and other agencies.

"We're proud to help federal agencies support our fellow citizens with a more human-centered approach to government," said Alfredo Ramirez, Founder and CEO of Vyopta. "The federal government is committed to using technology to power outstanding experiences and outcomes, and we're happy to be one of the solutions they trust."

