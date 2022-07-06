ACE Surgical and Southern Anesthesia Uniting AS One Leading Dental Surgical Supply Company

BROCKTON, Mass., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Surgical Supply Company (Brockton, MA), a leading global provider of bone regenerative products and surgical supplies, and Southern Anesthesia and Surgical, "SAS" (West Columbia, SC), a leading US distributor of anesthesia and surgical supplies, are pleased to announce their merger and operation as one new company, ACE SOUTHERN.

With a combined 95 years of serving the surgical specialist, on August 1st, 2022, ACE SOUTHERN will emerge as the premier and complete surgical solution. Both companies, one founded by an oral surgeon and the other by a pharmacist, have legacies rooted in industry expertise.

"This merger creates the most comprehensive portfolio of surgical products, supported by experts who are focused on surgical specialists. ACE SOUTHERN will be the one-stop-shop aimed at helping our doctors care for their patients," said Michael Mancini, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of both ACE Surgical and Southern Anesthesia.

"We understand the importance of our role in the dental office. In today's fast evolving environment, the specialist can rely on ACE SOUTHERN as a trusted resource, whether it's for DEA compliance or desired clinical outcomes," said Christopher Carchidi, Executive Vice President and VP of Marketing for the new company.

Craig Carchidi, Chief Executive Officer of both ACE Surgical and Southern Anesthesia remarked, "Our goal will be to anticipate and deliver innovative products, services and technologies required to better assist our customers, and help them achieve success for their patients and their practice."

ACE Surgical and Southern Anesthesia and Surgical (SAS) are subsidiaries of Henry Schein, Inc., the world's largest provider of healthcare products and services to office-based dental and medical practitioners. In 2017, Henry Schein and ACE Surgical Supply announced the purchase of Southern Anesthesia and Surgical. Since the purchase, both companies had been operating separately with a plan to one day merge the two companies.

