Conrad Los Angeles Opens Today Bringing Bold, Captivating Luxury to the City's Cultural Epicenter

Hilton expands California portfolio with Conrad Hotels & Resorts' first Golden State hotel located at The Grand LA in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announces the highly anticipated opening of Conrad Los Angeles , marking the first California property for Conrad Hotels & Resorts , one of Hilton's three distinct luxury hotel brands. Anchored within The Grand LA , Related Companies ' newest destination for shopping, dining, entertainment and a premiere place to live in downtown Los Angeles, the 305-room hotel will immerse guests in the dynamic energy that fuels the city's cultural corridor. Designed by legendary architect Frank Gehry with interior design from world-renowned Tara Bernerd & Partners , the contemporary Conrad Los Angeles is home to two original food and beverage concepts from Chef José Andrés and ThinkFoodGroup , the cutting-edge Conrad Spa Los Angeles and unparalleled views and proximity to some of the city's most prominent cultural venues including Walt Disney Concert Hall.

"We are excited to expand Hilton's West Coast presence with the debut of the first Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in California, one of our largest growing markets in the U.S. This is a monumental occasion as we open the doors to this incredible property amid downtown Los Angeles' development boom and we are looking forward to offering guests an unrivaled, luxury hospitality experience in this sought-after destination," said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton.

"As Conrad Hotels & Resorts' West Coast flagship property, Conrad Los Angeles encapsulates the bold, innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of the brand. The luxury hotel adds to the brand's expanding footprint which includes recent openings in Las Vegas, Tulum, Sardinia and Nashville. As with all properties in our portfolio, guests at Conrad Los Angeles can expect contemporary and sophisticated design, impressive culinary delights, exceptional spa offerings, a curated art collection and an unbeatable location in the city's cultural epicenter, further embodying Conrad Hotels & Resorts' boundary-pushing essence that inspires our guests globally," said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton.

Creative Culinary

Conrad Los Angeles welcomes award-winning chef and humanitarian José Andrés back to Los Angeles with original dining concepts and an elevated cocktail bar making their debut from ThinkFoodGroup.

San Laurel , located on the 10th-floor with captivating views overlooking the iconic Disney concert hall, takes you on a tour of flavors that find their roots in Spain but take their cues from California by highlighting the fresh, local ingredients from the Golden State. Breakfast and dinner will be available at San Laurel and menu highlights include Bone-in Wagyu Ribeye; Grilled Romaine with Manchego Espuma; and Roasted Celeriac Carpaccio. , located on the 10th-floor with captivating views overlooking the iconic Disney concert hall, takes you on a tour of flavors that find their roots inbut take their cues fromby highlighting the fresh, local ingredients from the Golden State. Breakfast and dinner will be available at San Laurel and menu highlights include Bone-in Wagyu Ribeye; Grilled Romaine with Manchego Espuma; and Roasted Celeriac Carpaccio.

Agua Viva , Conrad Los Angeles' chic rooftop restaurant where Andrés makes Latin and Asian flavors mingle on the menu just as easily as diners mingle over shared plates and refreshing cocktails in an open-air dining room with sweeping panoramic views of the city. Menu highlights include Txule Ribeye Burger; DIY Handrolls; and Piña Borracha. Just across from San Laurel on the outdoor terrace ischic rooftop restaurant where Andrés makes Latin and Asian flavors mingle on the menu just as easily as diners mingle over shared plates and refreshing cocktails in an open-air dining room with sweeping panoramic views of the city. Menu highlights include Txule Ribeye Burger; DIY Handrolls; and Piña Borracha.

On the property's roof deck, enjoy Airlight , a pool deck offering a vibrant menu of handheld bites, creative cocktails and stunning views of DTLA. Shareable menu items include Tiki Punch Bowls, Grilled Skewers and house-made Push Pops.

An intimate respite for culinary and cocktail aficionados, SED, designed to celebrate the spirit of the desert and the Pacific Ocean, showcases popular spirits and flavors in addition to seasonal fresh fruits and vegetables from the west coast, inspired by Jose's travels around the world. Menu highlights include Tomato Rosette and Japanese Whisky Milk Punch.

Conrad Los Angeles' culinary concepts will be open for reservations as of Friday, July 8, 2022.

"The opening of Conrad Los Angeles establishes a new category of luxury hospitality in downtown LA inviting travelers to immerse themselves in the neighborhood's world-class art and entertainment venues like never before," said Rick Vogel, executive vice president, Related Companies. "Whether you are coming from across town or around the world, Conrad has delivered a one-of-a-kind, culture and wellness-infused experience that offers guests an entirely new perspective on our great City."

Daring Design

With Frank Gehry's visionary architecture and internationally-acclaimed interior design from Tara Bernerd & Partners, Conrad Los Angeles embraces the vibrant creativity of downtown LA. The interiors draw inspiration from and respond to the complexity of Gehry's captivating structure. Taking cues from the architecture of downtown Los Angeles itself, with its rich architectural heritage and vibrant art scene, the resulting interiors bring a layered warmth and timeless elegance for which Tara Bernerd is renowned.

Upon entering the hotel, guests will find themselves transported to a chic yet seductive atmosphere. An undulating ceiling in the lobby echoes the rhythms of the building's façade and lines are blurred between indoor and verdant outdoor spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows. The arrival bar offers a striking piece of history, made out of polished and glazed molten lava that is 11,000 years old as well as Ceppo di Gre stone in the lobby from the quarries of Lake Iseo in Lombardy. A rich palette of pale linens, interspersed with sophisticated blues, rich woven fabrics and pops of mustard yellow complements the wide-planked pale oak floors, polished concrete and Ceppo stone and contrasts pleasingly with the many planters placed throughout the lobby.

Throughout the reception and lobby spaces, artwork has been curated in collaboration with Judith Tatar of Tatar Art Projects, showcasing prominent local artists such as Mimi Jung, Ben Medansky, and Brian Wills. Casper Brindle continues the theme of California culture with his bright and inviting portal-glyph paintings and artist Jon Krawczyk brings his sculpture work to life on the property's event lawn. These modern art installations further build upon Conrad Hotels & Resorts' commitment to sparking connections between guests and strengthening the connection to the Los Angeles community, providing guests an inside look into LA's flourishing art industry.

Stunning guest rooms feature a calming mix of wide-planked pale oak floors and natural linen walls, in-suite dining, an open wardrobe with seat and mirror, an L-shaped sofa, and a personalized mini-bar. Accommodations range from standard guest rooms to presidential suites, which are designed to feel like the guest's own personal LA penthouse apartment. The Grand Avenue Suite is the ultimate expression of luxury, boasting a private terrace with unrivaled views of the city along with a dining room with six-seat dining table, a formal living room with built in bar, a spacious master bedroom with a five-piece bathroom and walk-in wardrobe, all designed by Tara Bernerd & Partners to showcase the elegance of a mid-20th century modernist home.

Serene Spa

Conrad Spa Los Angeles, led by director of spa Alina Medyanikova, redefines the art of relaxation by transforming the traditional spa into a deeper and more meaningful guest experience with a new boundary-free wellness concept. This has been reflected in Tara Bernerd & Partners' calm, inviting interior design. Through a hyper-personalized ethos, the spa allows guests to explore wellness through a variety of highly-tailored, ayurvedic, and innovative treatments featuring cult-beauty lines.

Spanning over 7,000 square feet and complete with seven treatment rooms, Conrad Spa Los Angeles is home to advanced skin care techniques, a curated wellness bar featuring quality body care and recovery products, an enlightenment lounge, infrared sauna, a Gharieni Welnamis wavetable, and recovery cabins, providing the perfect sanctuary for locals and guests alike. Guests can rediscover balance and restoration through knowledgeable master bodyworkers who provide personalized massage treatments that utilize specific techniques like Intuitive and Thai Massages, Ayurveda Dosha Balancing, and Body Couture Treatment.

Through emerging technologies combined with modern techniques, visitors of the spa will witness immediate, visible results from a range of services. Conrad Spa Los Angeles also features an array of exclusive treatments and premium products from leading avant-garde beauty brands like Angela Caglia , CODAGE , and Augustinus Bader . Additional partners include Esker Beauty and NuCalm , as well as Hyperice , which will offer Normatec Boots, Core Meditation Trainer, and Hypervolt percussion therapy.

Energetic Experiences

Channeling the energy that pulses through downtown LA, Conrad Los Angeles offers guests a variety of experiential opportunities, from meetings and corporate events to parties and celebrations of any size. With 12,000 square feet of contemporary events and meeting spaces for up to 300 guests, including a 4,800 square foot ballroom with pre-function space and a connecting terrace to accommodate any occasion, Conrad Los Angeles provides a space where groundbreaking ideas can become reality.

From the 16,000 square foot rooftop terrace with an expansive pool deck — overlooking downtown Los Angeles and The Grand LA — to the walking distance of the Walt Disney Concert Hall, Grand Park, LA Opera, and The Broad, Conrad Los Angeles is as much of a place to play as it is a place to stay.

Conrad Los Angeles is part of Hilton Honors , the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.

Conrad Hotels & Resorts combines sophisticated, bold design and purposeful, passionate service to provide inspiring travel experiences in destinations such as New York, Tulum, Las Vegas, Nashville, Punta de Mita, Fort Lauderdale, Washington, D.C., and other highly sought-after destinations around the world.

The contemporary hotel is located at 100 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, California, 90012. To celebrate this opening, Conrad Los Angeles will be offering 25 percent off starting room rates through August 31, 2022*. *Blackout date and restrictions apply. To make a reservation, please visit Hilton.com or call +1 888 728 3029.

For more information about Conrad Hotels & Resorts or the hotel, please visit stories.hilton.com/brands/conrad-hotels or follow @conradlosangeles on Instagram and @conradlosangeles on Facebook.

About Conrad Hotels & Resorts

Spanning five continents with more than 40 properties, Conrad Hotels & Resorts has created a seamless connection between contemporary design, leading innovation and curated art to inspire the entrepreneurial spirit of the globally connected traveler. Conrad is a place where guests can experience service and style on their own terms — all while connecting with local and global culture. Experience a positive stay at Conrad Hotels & Resorts by booking at conradhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Conrad Hotels & Resorts at newsroom.hilton.com/conradhotels , and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising nearly 6,900 properties and nearly 1.1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 133 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app , guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

About The Grand LA

Located at the cultural epicenter of Los Angeles comprised of the Music Center (including the Walt Disney Concert Hall), The Broad museum, The Colburn School of Music and the Museum of Contemporary Art, The Grand LA is designed to become a 24-7 destination for shopping, dining, entertainment and hospitality, as well as a paradigm-shifting place to live. Developed by Related Companies, The Grand LA will include 164,000 square feet of retail space anchored by chef-driven restaurants; a collection of shops; a 305 room Conrad Los Angeles luxury hotel and more than 400 residences including affordable housing. The development will also include a large, vibrant public plaza with a series of landscaped, open terraces.

The Grand Avenue Project is a visionary public-private partnership with the Los Angeles Grand Avenue Authority to revitalize downtown LA's cultural and civic core with a mix of commercial, retail, cultural and residential uses stitched together with great public spaces and world class architecture. This multi-phased master planned development is re-envisioning and re-developing underutilized government-owned parcels directly adjacent to the Civic Center and key cultural institutions.

