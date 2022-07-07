Bridge Industries and TransTech Energy Announce Tim Eichenberg as New Chief Operating Officer

Appointment of Tim Eichenberg to Lead Capacity Expansion/Growth, Investment in Business Systems,

and Integration of Operations

CLEVELAND, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holding company Bridge Industries LLC ("Bridge") is pleased to announce Tim Eichenberg has joined the company to serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Bridge and its portfolio companies, including TransTech Energy (TransTech), Bendel Tank & Heat Exchanger, Maddox Industrial Group (MIG), and ESI. Tim will oversee operations, fabrication, and field services across all companies and will report directly to Jeff Berlin, founder, and president of Bridge Industries.

Tim is a results-oriented operations executive adept at building world-class teams that exceed customer expectations and drive bottom line growth. Most recently, Tim served as Vice President of PCC Aerostructures Northwest—a division of Berkshire Hathaway company, Precision Castparts Corporation (PCC)—where he led profitable growth at three discrete companies with four manufacturing sites and over 600 employees, topping $180M in sales.

Earlier, Tim headed operations for the Industrial Technologies Segment at Ingersoll Rand where he led lean manufacturing initiatives and streamlined the company's proposal, design, build, and delivery process. Prior to Ingersoll Rand, Tim held various leadership positions at Meritor Inc., a global tier one commercial vehicle supplier, where he led several impactful initiatives including implementation of the Meritor Lean Production system across the company's network of manufacturing facilities before advancing to work on corporate strategy.

Tim spent the early part of his career at GM in various management and leadership positions, including industrial engineering, continuous improvement, and production management roles.

"We're thrilled to have Tim join our leadership team. He brings great depth and breadth of manufacturing operations experience from a career marked by consistently delivering results—while excelling as a business leader," said Jeff Berlin, President, Bridge Industries, LLC.

As part of the company-wide realignment, former COO, Greg Ezzell will transition to President and Chief Growth Officer, and will be responsible for driving strategic growth and expanding commercial operations, business development, and marketing capabilities to support the company's expanding portfolio of businesses.

"I'm excited to join the Bridge and TransTech partnership, which has a tremendous opportunity for growth across multiple markets, highly skilled teams, and an outstanding record of innovation and industry leadership," commented Tim Eichenberg, "I look forward to working with Jeff, Greg and the TransTech teams to further advance the companies' success."

ABOUT TRANSTECH

TransTech is a leading provider of custom engineered and fabricated solutions for gas and liquids processing, storage, transfer and utilization across a broad range of industries including Energy, Power, Renewables, Chemical, Petrochemical, Food & Beverage, Industrial Manufacturing, and others. www.transtechenergy.com

ABOUT BRIDGE

Bridge Industries, LLC, founded by Jeff Berlin in 2003 is a holding company based in Cleveland, OH. Bridge partners with operating management teams to help successful manufacturers/distributors of engineered products expand into new markets and execute strategic growth plans. www.bridgeind.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jeffrey H. Berlin

Founder & President

Bridge Industries, LLC

jb@bridgeind.com

Direct: 216-509-7773

Dave Mariano

Director of Corporate Development

dmariano@bridgeind.com

Direct: 216-233-3217

