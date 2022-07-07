Mutual of America Financial Group Names Chris Malfant as Executive Vice President and Head of Fixed Income

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group, which specializes in providing retirement services and investments to organizations and individuals, is pleased to announce that Chris Malfant has joined Mutual of America Capital Management LLC as Executive Vice President and Head of Fixed Income.

Malfant will be responsible for all aspects of Capital Management's Fixed Income portfolio management, which has more than $10 billion in assets. Specifically, he will focus on asset allocation and oversight of the Mutual of America Life Insurance Company general account, Mutual of America Investment Corporation funds and Mutual of America Variable Insurance Portfolios, Inc. portfolios, as well as institutional accounts. He will lead a team of fixed income portfolio managers and traders, and report to Stephen Rich, Chairman and CEO of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC.

"I'm excited to join Mutual of America and be part of the Mutual of America Capital Management team, which is well known for its fundamental research capabilities and prudent investment management," said Malfant. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues to ensure the continued growth of fixed income investments available to clients and the ongoing success of Mutual of America."

"Chris's significant experience in fixed income investment management and substantial knowledge of the financial markets will be essential as the Company continues to focus on serving its fund shareholders and institutional accounts," said Rich. "His disciplined approach to investing, especially in the current, uncertain financial and economic environment, will serve to further strengthen Mutual of America and address the long-term interests of its customers."

Malfant has nearly two decades of experience in fixed income investment management. Prior to joining Mutual of America, he was Head of Investment Grade Corporate Bonds and Portfolio Manager for American International Group. While there, he built and enhanced credit processes and investment procedures for the corporate bond team, screening for relative value across the investment grade credit universe. Prior to this, he served in the Navy on both the USS Donald Cook and the USS Kinkaid, where he served with distinction, earning the Donald Cook leadership sword and being named the number-one Division Officer.

Malfant earned an MBA from the University of Chicago School of Business. He is a graduate of Duke University, where he earned a BS in Biology and a BA in Environmental Science and Policy.

About Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC is a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Mutual of America Life Insurance Company. It is the investment advisor to the Mutual of America Investment Corporation funds and Mutual of America Variable Insurance Portfolios, Inc., which, combined, have approximately $20 billion in assets under management.

About Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We provide high-quality, innovative products and services at a competitive price, along with outstanding personalized service, to help our customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values—integrity, prudence, reliability, excellence and social responsibility—which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

