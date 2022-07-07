Rehab Boost Launches Advisory Board Appointing Seasoned Healthcare Executive Bruce Lawrence Chair

MIAMI, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehab Boost Inc , a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI), physical rehabilitation and body motion recognition, has announced the formation of an Advisory Board and has appointed seasoned healthcare executive Bruce Lawrence as Chairman. The Advisory Board includes distinguished healthcare leaders whose focus will be to shape and guide the strategy and go-to-market priorities of Rehab Boost.

Lawrence is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of INTEGRIS Health, a $2 billion organization that is Oklahoma's largest healthcare system. He currently serves as a member and advisor to several boards, including Verinovum, VitalTech, Proton Therapy Partners, and Concord Health Partners, a healthcare-focused investment firm. Lawrence is also the Founding Partner of Pine Ridge Ventures, which raises investment funds to expand biotech in Oklahoma.

"This is an important milestone for Rehab Boost," said Jennifer Holmes, Chief Executive Officer. "As an early-stage company, we thoughtfully curated this board to include a broad range of healthcare experts whose collective experiences ensure Rehab Boost has the guidance it needs to navigate its way in the dynamic and complex physical rehabilitation and corporate wellness markets."

Lawrence stated: "Rehab Boost's highly effective approach to physical therapy using AI is transforming the field and will improve outcomes for thousands of patients. I look forward to chairing the Advisory Board as we strive to maximize the company's success."

The Advisory Board consists of highly sought-after members of the healthcare community who will provide insight and recommendations on strategy, operations and partnerships. "We are honored to welcome such distinguished industry leaders as the inaugural members of our Advisory Board" said Paul Jaure, Founder.

Joining the growing Board in addition to Bruce Lawrence are Heather Brown, PhD, Bill Davis, and Michael Hemby, PT, OPT, OCS and Lisa McKinney, JD. Brief bios are listed below:

Heather Brown, PhD - Focused on accelerating the use of technology in medicine, Heather Brown has held several senior leadership roles where she leveraged her biomedical engineering background and operational experiences, navigating complex challenges around product development & launch, clinical, market access & reimbursement, and transformation payer relations in early stage MedTech start-ups.

Bill Davis - A seasoned Medical Device healthcare executive with 30+ years of commercial sales & marketing experience leading multi-billion-dollar divisions at two of the largest Fortune 500 companies. Bill Davis is known for building high-performing teams while leading commercial operations at the national and corporate accounts level, designing compensation programs, building customer service processes, driving sales force alignment, business development, P&L, regulatory compliance and human resource management.

Michael Hemby- PT, OPT, OCS - An industry thought-leader in the physical therapy industry and the Executive Vice President of Operations (EVP) for a large physical therapist-owned private practice that provides care across the continuum of the rehabilitation industry. Michael oversees all Clinical locations (Outpatient, Inpatient Acute, Inpatient Rehab, Senior Living, Industrial and Sports Medicine) across the United States. In addition to clinical operations leadership, Michael functions as Senior Residency Faculty for PT Solutions Orthopedic Residency Program while also being responsible for Research, Quality and Education across all 23 states of operation.

Lisa McKinney, J.D.- A expert in environmental law with extensive experience in administrative matters before the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC), including policy and legislative task forces with the ATC, contract negotiations, application and renewal preparation, local board and ATC hearings, appeals, interim management agreements, purchase and sale agreements and responding to alleged violations.

About Rehab Boost, Inc.

Rehab Boost offers a patented technology powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for body motion recognition and physical therapy rehabilitation. Rehab Boost's App provides instant patient feedback by simply videoing the user with any Apple or Android mobile device or tablet. Utilizing proprietary AI, our App recognizes the user's key positions during an exercise, compares them to an ideal model and triggers real-time feedback and instructions during exercise. Rehab Boost's platform drives compliance for physicians and therapists by offering visibility and real-time analytics, reports, and remote patient monitoring capabilities while auditing the patient's performance during the duration of their prescribed treatment plan. Visit www.rehabboost.com

Contact Us:

Paul Jaure

paul@rehabboost.com

View original content:

SOURCE Rehab Boost, Inc.