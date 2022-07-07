Targus Launches Collection of Webcams and Headsets to Help Professionals Stay Productive and Connected Without Complexity

Collection delivers higher-quality audio and video experiences with greater flexibility to elevate virtual communication and collaboration

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced it has launched a new line of webcams and headsets, further expanding its tech accessories portfolio designed to empower a seamless life.

The collection includes two full high-definition (HD) webcams, as well as wired and Bluetooth® stereo or mono headsets, to elevate everyday virtual communication and meetings.

"Having the right technology tools to collaborate and stay connected is essential for working productively and flexibly from anywhere," according to David Dorantes, director of product marketing at Targus. "Our webcams and headsets make virtual meetings and streaming content a breeze."

Targus' HD Webcams elevate face-to-face communication and real-time collaboration by offering full HD 1080p resolution, built-in noise reduction, and a convenient 360-degree rotating base to find the perfect angle during video calls and presentations. The HD Webcam Pro (AVC041GL) is a fixed-focus webcam with a built-in, omni-directional microphone and Spy Guard privacy cover for security. The HD Webcam Plus with Auto-Focus (AVC042GL), alternatively, has an auto-focus feature and an attachable Spy Guard privacy cover.

Targus also now offers four different wired and wireless Bluetooth on-ear headsets that come in both mono and stereo options. Designed for superior comfort, these high-quality headsets have an adjustable padded headband and soft touch ear pad, that fit securely to support all-day wear. They also feature a rotatable, detachable omni-directional boom microphone, noise-cancelling technology, as well as a long-lasting rechargeable 410 mAh lithium polymer battery. For added ease of use, the audio adjustment and call connecting controls are located directly on the headset, so there's no need to take it off to operate it.

Targus' new Webcams and Headsets are all now available for sale at Targus.com and through participating retailers. Visit our website for additional product details.

About Targus

For more than 35 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at Targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

*Targus is a registered trademark of Targus International LLC in the U.S. and in certain other countries. All logos and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

