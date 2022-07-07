VERMONT CREAMERY RELEASES 2021 MISSION REPORT

B Corp Recertification, Advocating for Universal Childcare and Dairy Diversification Are Highlighted as Key Priorities

WEBSTERVILLE, Vt., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Creamery , B Corp Certified makers of consciously crafted artisanal cheese and butter, announced the release of its 2021 Mission Report featuring a comprehensive look at the year by the numbers, the work accomplished and the headway achieved towards the goals set the prior year. The report details Vermont Creamery's B Corp recertification, its commitment to being an inclusive employer of choice, ongoing advocacy towards systemic change with universal childcare, as well as its local partnerships that support dairy diversification in New England.

"This year our business, like many others, has been riding the continued waves of disruption and uncertainty as an essential food producer," said Adeline Druart, president of Vermont Creamery. "Through it all, we remained true to our roots as a mission-led company, placing our people first and focusing on depth of impact. I am grateful for all of those in our community who contributed to the substance of this report, and whose partnership and collaboration toward a greater good for all has made this work possible."

Vermont Creamery was recertified as a B Corp for the 4th time in 2021, meeting the increasingly rigorous standards of the certification once again, and confirming its commitment to business as a force for good. B Corp Certified since 2014, the B Impact Assessment audits and scores companies in governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. Vermont Creamery's overall B Impact Score this year is 83.3.

In support of its goal for affordable, high-quality childcare for all, Vermont Creamery expanded its efforts with Let's Grow Kids , which, in part, led to the passage of groundbreaking legislation for universal childcare. As accessible and affordable care is essential for parents, especially women, to remain in the workforce, the work done in Vermont is intended to serve as a national blueprint to implement this critical service nationwide. As for its part, Vermont Creamery enables their employees to care for their families by paying a competitive wage, offering premium benefits, and access to a Mamava pod which offers nursing mothers a safe, private space in its production facilities.

Vermont Creamery's supplier-farmers are the anchor of Vermont's working landscape and the cornerstone of a healthy food system. Goat farming brings further diversification to the Vermont agricultural system and offers an alternative choice for cow dairy farmers, and Vermont Creamery is positioned to be an important partner in the process of growing the goat farming practice in Vermont. In 2021, the company received its first shipment of goats' milk from Joneslan Farm, a fifth-generation cow dairy farm in Vermont that transitioned to goat farming. The brand continues to work with the local community to build a sustainable future for Vermont dairy farmers.

Standing on the belief that better business makes the world a better place, Vermont Creamery's team of 125 employees, also known as "Bettermakers," work toward meaningful impact across four pillars of the brand's Sustainable Business Strategy, all while pursuing responsible growth. In 2021, the company achieved 11.8% growth year over year, successfully launching new innovation, expanding distribution, and maintaining position as the #1 brand of goat cheese in the country.

To read the full report, please visit www.vermontcreamery.com.

About Vermont Creamery

Founded in 1984 and B Corp certified since 2014, Vermont Creamery is a pioneer of artisan cheese, winning countless national and international awards for their suite of cheeses and cultured dairy products, while supporting a network of family farms and promoting sustainable agriculture in the region. Ranked in June 2021 in the top 10% of most purposeful brands, according to the 2021 Purpose Power Index , Vermont Creamery is an independently operated subsidiary of Minnesota-based Dairy Cooperative Land 'O Lakes, Inc. For more information, visit https://www.vermontcreamery.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Vermont Creamery