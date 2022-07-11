Easy Ice Acquires Thrifty Air Conditioning & Refrigeration

Commercial Ice Leasing Company Opens Fort Myers Branch & Snares More Florida Market Share

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, the only national provider of full-service ice machine subscription solutions, has acquired Thrifty Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, an ice machine leasing and service company that has operated out of Fort Myers, Florida since 1984. This is the latest in a series of acquisitions that have facilitated significant growth for Easy Ice.

"We are actively seeking to expand our footprint in Florida. The acquisition of Thrifty supports that goal by enhancing our customer density in the area along with adding a branch location and service facility in a major Florida market," said Easy Ice CAO Darren Boruff. "Our technology, customer support systems, and industry-leading training protocols enable us to provide uninterrupted, quality service to Thrifty customers through this transition and beyond."

Since its inception in 2009, Easy Ice has achieved notable expansion through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. This trajectory will continue, largely due to the intentional pursuit of ice machine leasing companies with standards of excellence, culture, and organizational directives that align with Easy Ice. This alignment ensures both operational continuity and a consistent customer experience throughout the transition.

Easy Ice has increased its number of ice machines under management to nearly 30,000 units across 47 states. Other business developments include the acquisition of the leasing division of Johnson Mechanical in Peoria, IL and of Brooks Industries in Oklahoma City, OK, a state-of-the-art refurbishment facility in Lenexa, KS, and multiple executive-level hires. With aggressive growth targets plus funds designated for future purchases, additional acquisitions should be expected in 2022 and beyond.

About Easy Ice

Easy Ice, co-headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and Marquette, MI, is the national leader in the full-service ice machine subscription industry with warehouse and distribution facilities in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, and Orlando. Since its founding in 2009, the company has rapidly grown its ice machines under management to nearly 30,000 units across 47 states. Easy Ice commercial ice machine subscription programs include installation, cleaning, preventive maintenance, repairs, and backup ice. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com.

