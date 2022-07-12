BIO-TECHNE LAUNCHES NEW TURBO CE-SDS™ CARTRIDGE, ACCELERATING PROTEIN PURITY ANALYSIS THROUGHPUT BY 400%

MINNEAPOLIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that ProteinSimple, a Bio-Techne brand, has launched the innovative Maurice™ Turbo CE-SDS cartridge. As the name suggests, Turbo enables high speed and high resolution analysis of protein size and purity on Maurice, the flagship capillary electrophoresis (CE) instrument of the iCE family. By providing protein purity results in as few as 5.5 minutes, Turbo meets the demand for fast and high throughput sample analysis during discovery, cell culture and formulation stages of biotherapeutic development. With the high quality data that can be achieved in this short time, it can also support later stages of development including quality control (QC).

Maurice provides several advantages to scientists, including unparalleled ease of use, exceptional robustness, high quality data, fast method development and two different applications in one instrument —CE-SDS and icIEF. A large number of biopharmaceutical analytical development and QC labs across the globe routinely use the Maurice CE-SDS PLUS and icIEF cartridges for the characterization and GMP release of their biotherapeutic products. With Turbo CE-SDS joining the Maurice cartridge family, scientists can now use Maurice across all stages of bioprocess development for much faster CE-SDS sample analysis and higher throughput, from upstream discovery and cell culture where speed and high throughput analysis is critical, to regulated areas including QC. Such versatility saves significant time and capital, enabling scientists to avoid purchasing instruments for different stages of the development pipeline.

Additionally, it will be remarkably easy for existing Maurice (CE-SDS and cIEF) or Maurice S (CE-SDS only) users to implement Turbo CE-SDS in their workflows, since data analysis is performed with the Compass for Maurice software. Even for new users, the learning experience will be easy.

"The global biopharmaceutical industry is under increasing pressure to reduce the timeline from new product concept to market introduction. The iCE technology, featuring icIEF and CE-SDS has been instrumental in helping meet this need," commented Will Geist, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "We are excited today to introduce the Turbo CE-SDS™ cartridge, which offers excellent data quality with an increased throughput of approximately 400%. We expect it will provide much needed help throughout the product development and QC processes. Bio-Techne will continue to innovate in this key part of our business."

