Built In Now Accepting Entries for Employer Branding Awards Program

The 2022 Awards Celebrate Exceptional Employer Branding

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 -- Built In, a technology recruitment platform, today invites professionals across the U.S. to submit nominations to its 2022 Employer Branding Awards.

Built In awards program honors companies, individuals and campaigns that advance innovation in employer branding.

An employer brand is the sum total of every touchpoint a company has with candidates and employees, designed to create a lasting emotional connection with those stakeholders. The discipline of employer branding encompasses everything a company does to earn and maintain a reputation as an employer of choice. It includes a company's messaging — from the language it uses in its job posts to its mission statement — and it extends across the full candidate and employee experience.

Built In's Employer Branding Awards recognizes companies, individuals and campaigns that embrace creativity, human-centered thinking and business strategy in their approaches to employer branding. The awards program will recognize a Gold, Silver and Bronze winner in each of four categories:

Best Employer Branding Campaigns: Innovative campaigns that set companies apart from their competition and establish them as employers of choice for candidates and employees

Employer Branding Champions: Organizations whose innovative employer branding is a pillar of their recruitment and retention strategies

Employer Branding Activators: Individual employer brand leaders who approach the discipline with equal parts strategic acumen and creativity

Employer Branding Influencers: Organizations that have introduced innovative approaches to employer branding

Companies, individuals and/or campaigns that seek to be honored in the program must be based in the U.S.

Entry Deadline: August 8 , 11:59pm EDT

"At Built In, we know that employer branding is more important than ever," says Sheridan Orr, CMO, Built In. "In times of uncertainty, candidates and employees look to companies that signal strength, humanity and stability through their branding. It's our business to help companies do that by telling their brand stories on our site, amplifying what makes them unique and compelling as employers. Now, with this new program, we're recognizing organizations and leaders who are advancing the employer brand discipline as a whole, using innovative, people-first approaches across media and experiences to connect meaningfully with employees and candidates. That's what the most enduring brands in the world do, and we're so pleased to provide a forum in which to celebrate them."

The winners, announced in late August, will be honored as examples of exemplary and effective employer branding that inspires candidates, employees and the public at large.

How to Enter:

Submit one or more entry by or before August 8, 11:59pm EDT

