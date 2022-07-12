Contrast Security Expands Executive Team with Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances

Ben Goodman to accelerate the impact of current alliances, bring on new strategic relationships and build internal team to drive partner-centric initiatives and revenue growth

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, today announced the appointment of Ben Goodman , who will serve as the company's Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances.

In addition to deepening Contrast's current alliances with strategic partners such as Amazon/Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, GitHub and Deloitte, Goodman will be responsible for identifying, assessing, negotiating, and executing on alliances, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships aligned with Contrast's key growth priorities as well as building out the alliance team. The alliances team will consist of corporate development and strategic alliances professionals who will focus on deep partnerships with system integrators, technology providers and independent software vendors (ISVs) as well as building differentiated technology integrations.

"Organizations globally struggle to protect and defend against the mounting number of cybersecurity attacks and software vulnerabilities. There have already been a record number of zero-days in 2022, which is why C-level executives need to rely on their strategic partners to secure their enterprises," said Alan Naumann, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer at Contrast Security. "Ben brings a wealth of experience that will not only benefit Contrast but also our customers and the organizations we partner with to combat the daily threats in today's software-driven economy."

Goodman's over 20 years of technology sales, strategic alliances, and acquisition experience will enable Contrast to create both short and long-term strategic plans relating to emerging industry trends, acquisition opportunities, partner opportunities, and counteracting competitive dynamics. Prior to joining Contrast, Goodman was responsible for corporate development, global strategic partnerships, and technology ecosystem efforts at ForgeRock, a global digital identity company.

"The changing face of technology and IT means that organizations need to deploy software faster than ever before, but they can't do that at the cost of security. I wanted to join Contrast because they have the unique technology to secure our customers' code while letting them move at the pace that today's market requires," said Ben Goodman, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances at Contrast Security. "I am so excited to build upon existing strong alliances and partnerships while cultivating a broader ecosystem that allows us to make an even greater impact for our customers. Contrast knows that security is a team sport, and partnerships allow us to harness the collective innovation of our industry to improve security everywhere."

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security secures the code that global business relies on. It is the industry's most modern and comprehensive Code Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprise developers to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection to cloud and on-premise applications in production.

