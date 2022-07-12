Elektra Health Reveals Two-Thirds of Women Are Impacted by Menopause Symptoms in the Workplace

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektra Health , a next-gen digital health platform that empowers women via evidence-based menopause education, care, and community, today released Elektra Health's Annual Menopause in the Workplace (2022). This free report and proprietary survey data reveal a widespread lack of menopause support among employers and health insurers. This gap often impacts women at the height of their careers. The report revealed that a majority of women would like to see more menopause support from their employer (62%) and health insurer (73%).

Of the 2,000 professional women surveyed (ages 40-55) in the US — spanning managers, directors, C-suite executives, and more — a majority of women (87%) report experiencing at least one menopause symptom in the workplace. This not only negatively impacted their mental health, but a majority of women also reported concern around the financial burden of managing their menopause care as well as missed days of work to manage symptoms. The report demonstrates the importance of providing better education, support, and resources to ensure that women do not shoulder the emotional, physical, and financial burden of menopause alone.

In tandem with this report, Elektra Health has expanded access to its services, which include evidence-based education and 1:1 support from clinically-trained menopause experts. Elektra is now offering its digital health solution to organizations looking to better support and retain menopausal women in the workforce. Making this benefit available demonstrates a strong commitment to advancing the health and wellness of the female workforce while also boosting productivity and retention.

This report surfaced the following insights about how menopause symptoms affect employee performance and mental health:

56% say employer support for menopause is lacking in comparison to other resources

40% feel their menopause health and wellness are overlooked by their employer

42% don't feel they are getting enough mental health support to deal with menopause

Of the women surveyed, key findings on their relationship with their employer and health insurance company include:

One in every five women has left or considered leaving a job due to menopause symptoms

59% are concerned about the cost and affordability of symptom management

18% have taken off 4 or more days of work due to menopause symptoms

73% of women want menopause support from their health insurance company

Two-thirds of all women reported that menopause symptoms negatively impact their lives

The report also looked at the race and ethnicity of surveyed respondents and found:

24% of African American women or people of color in comparison to 16% of White women have not pursued a promotion because of menopause symptoms

63% of African American women or people of color felt like a target of ageism if they shared openly about a menopause experience in comparison to 51% of White women

"Menopause is the last taboo that can impact every single working woman – it's a ten-year experience with 34 symptoms that hits women at the height of their careers," says Alessandra Henderson, Elektra's Co-founder & CEO . "With women dropping out of the workforce at alarming rates due to the pandemic and rising mental health needs, employers need to act swiftly to deploy effective solutions. Elektra's digital health platform combines evidence-based education with deep expertise in how to manage menopause symptoms. 94% of Elektra's founding members report an improved menopause mindset within one month on the platform. At Elektra, we're excited to partner with forward-leaning employers who recognize the importance of retaining female talent and comprehensive benefits that address the entire span of a woman's working years."

"The menopause transition is very individualized, with some people experiencing only menstrual changes, while others suffer multiple severe and sometimes debilitating symptoms, ranging from hot flashes that can disturb a work schedule in unpredictable ways, to insomnia resulting in fatigue and concentration issues the next day, to increased anxiety, mood swings, and depression," says Elektra's Founding Physician Dr. Anna Barbieri, a board-certified gynecologist and integrative medicine physician at Mount Sinai. "The report clearly shows that women are dissatisfied with the level of information and care available, including employers who may be unaware of the changes accompanying this transition. Now is the time to put in workplace solutions like Elektra that can effectively help women employees navigate this phase of life and thrive at work."

About Elektra Health

Founded in 2019 by Alessandra Henderson and Jannine Versi, Elektra Health is on a mission to smash the menopause taboo by empowering the 50M women navigating menopause with evidence-based education, care, and community. Elektra's comprehensive digital health platform helps women navigate the 10-year menopause transition via 1:1 text-an-expert support from a dedicated "Elektra Guide" (i.e. menopause doula), on-demand evidence-based education built by board-certified doctors, and a private, moderated community. Check out elektrahealth.com for more information.

