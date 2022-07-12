Gemspring Capital Expands Senior Investment Team

WESTPORT, Conn., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, announced today that Jay Reynolds has joined the team as a Managing Director.

Prior to joining Gemspring, Jay was with The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm, where he worked for nearly a decade. While at Riverside, Jay was responsible for all aspects of the investment process, including sourcing, structuring and executing non-control investment opportunities, as well as post-investment collaboration with portfolio company management teams to implement growth plans. Prior to Riverside, Jay was with Veronis Suhler Stevenson, a lower middle market private equity firm, and began his career as an investment banking analyst in the Media & Telecommunications group at Merrill Lynch, where he worked on M&A, leveraged finance and equity capital transactions.

Bret Wiener, Managing Partner of Gemspring Capital, commented: "We are excited to welcome Jay to the team. His entrepreneurial drive and deep experience partnering with founders further enhance our transaction execution and value creation capabilities."

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial & insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software & tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

