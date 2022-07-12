SYNLawn® Artificial Grass Makes Water Conservation in California Possible

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 24, 2022, state authorities approved a proposal to cut water consumption in California by 10 to 20%. Watering luxurious lawns in subdivision living areas and on all commercial locations is prohibited under this proposal.

The regulation states that some irrigation practices will henceforth be prohibited or highly limited. This includes:

A prohibition on watering inactive grass in commercial, industrial, and institutional settings





Restrictions on water consumption must be implemented by local authorities because of the likelihood that water supplies might be reduced by up to 20% during extreme weather

California's officials continue to urge state residents to step up and do their part to aid in this unprecedented drought, as every drop that we conserve counts in the effort of turning things around.

The solution is switching to an environmentally friendly artificial grass. SYNLawn is the first and ONLY turf company that offers USDA certified artificial grass that not only saves and conserves water, but it is also recyclable, plant-based, and made from sugar cane and renewable soybeans.

An average of 50 to 70 percent of home and business water usage can be attributed to outdoor irrigation. A significant quantity of water that results in the loss of thousands of gallons of water yearly to keep your landscape looking luxurious and vibrant.

Our low-maintenance, water saving synthetic grass, maintains its luxurious appearance all year long thanks to their UV stabilized yarns and incorporate exclusive technologies providing superior durability, performance, and eco-friendly benefits including being 20% cooler than the competitions with a limited lifetime warranty.

As the world's leading manufacturer of artificial grass, we think it is our responsibility to contribute to environmental preservation. That is why we have worked tirelessly to make SYNLawn artificial grass, the cleanest, greenest, and safest grass on the earth. This is also why we have total control over the whole manufacturing process, from design and product creation to years after installation. We work in partnership with US soy farmers to ensure that our artificial grass meets our environmental standards and all SYNLawn products are manufactured in Dalton, Georgia, USA, at a 400,000 square foot fully integrated ISO 9001 certified plant.

For more information about all of our services and products, contact SYNLawn Orange County to schedule a consultation today!

