Cheri Ehrlich Eisen Joins Tandym Group as Executive Vice President of Professional Services

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym Group ("Tandym" or the "Company"), a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company is pleased to announce that Cheri Ehrlich Eisen has joined as Executive Vice President of the Company's professional services vertical, Tandym Pro.

Tandym Group Chief Executive Officer Larry Dolinko said, "I am pleased to welcome Cheri to the Tandym team. She is a strong leader with excellent credentials and a proven track record of driving growth."

"I am thrilled to join Tandym at an exciting time in its growth trajectory," said Ms. Ehrlich Eisen. "We are continuously enhancing our ability to serve our clients with broader skillsets in more markets. I look forward to partnering with our clients and our team to deliver exceptional results."

Prior to joining Tandym Group, Ms. Ehrlich Eisen was the Global Head of Talent Acquisition for Bumble. She has over 25 years of experience in managing human capital with AOL, The Walt Disney Company, Prudential Financial, Ryder Systems, Inc., and others. She also founded RAZR Recruiting and Consulting, a talent acquisition and human resources consulting agency.

About Tandym Group

Tandym Group (formerly The Execu|Search Group) is a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S. The company serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including Healthcare, Technology, Life Sciences, and Professional Services (which includes Accounting, Financial Services, HR/People & Operations, and Legal). For more information, please visit: tandymgroup.com.

