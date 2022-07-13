KBR to Support $3.5B Next-Generation Spacesuit Development for Return to the Moon and Beyond

HOUSTON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) is pleased to announce it is a major partner to Axiom Space, which NASA selected as one of two companies eligible to support the development of NASA's next-generation spacesuit and spacewalk systems through the Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services (xEVAS) contract. This comprehensive contract includes a full range of services, including design, testing, and verification of manufacturing and processing of the new spacesuits. KBR will co-locate with Axiom Space in their facilities.

KBR, Inc. (PRNewswire)

The xEVAS contract, which advances extravehicular activity capability for low-Earth orbit, on the lunar surface, and future human missions to Mars, is managed out of NASA's Johnson Space Center (JSC) through the Extravehicular Activity (EVA) and Human Surface Mobility Program. The milestone-based contract's period of performance continues through 2034 with a potential total value of $3.5 billion across the life of the program.

"KBR is honored to have the opportunity to help humanity return to the moon and confident in our decades of development experience to help produce a safe and flexible suit unlike any other," said Byron Bright, President of KBR Government Solutions U.S. "Having worked with every astronaut since 1968, this historic project is a fitting continuation of our existing human space flight efforts. Our team could not be more thrilled to support this exciting endeavor for the next generation."

Working together on Axiom's spacesuits, the AxEMU, is the latest collaboration between Axiom Space and KBR. The two companies worked together on Axiom's first commercial space mission, Axiom Mission 1, and will continue to collaborate on Axiom Mission 2. This new commercial partnership contract with NASA enables Axiom Space, together with KBR, to build next generation astronaut spacesuits that serve commercial customers, private astronauts, and future space station goals while meeting NASA's ISS and Artemis lunar exploration needs.

KBR's science, space, and engineering experts have more than 25 years of experience leading spacesuit development and are key assets to the project. The company currently processes and refurbishes NASA spacesuits and related components used on the International Space Station, and will use its experience and knowledge to focus on the development and delivery of services related to the new next-generation spacesuits.

To read more about KBR's latest news, visit kbr.com/insights-news.

About KBR



We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 28,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit kbr.com.

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the significant adverse impacts on economic and market conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's ability to respond to the resulting challenges and business disruption; the recent dislocation of the global energy market; the company's ability to manage its liquidity; the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; the possibility of cyber and malware attacks; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

The company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KBR, Inc.