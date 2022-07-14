Magnifi by TIFIN Announces International Expansion Through Acquisition and Integration of SharingAlpha's Professional Investor Community

TIFIN's Magnifi has acquired leading financial professional community SharingAlpha to establish an international presence. The acquisition follows the announcement of former Envestnet exec Jason O'Shaughnessy to lead international business.

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN , a fintech platform using artificial intelligence (AI) and investment-driven personalization to shape the future of investor experiences, today announced its initial launch into international markets through the acquisition on SharingAlpha, a community of over 15,000 professional fund investors and analysts located throughout the world, but with a high concentration in the UK and Western Europe.

SharingAlpha offers professionals the opportunity to build their own personal track record in terms of both their fund selection and asset allocation capabilities. Investors can gain the community's intelligence on funds' chances of generating alpha in the future from the collective knowledge gathered on the platform from members of the SharingAlpha community. Co-founded six years ago by two Israeli brothers, Oren and Yuval Kaplan, has become the world's largest community of professional fund buyers.

Following the acquisition, SharingAlpha will be fully integrated into TIFIN's Magnifi platform. The integration will offer both retail and professional investors from all over the globe unique digital tools to enhance their personal investment experience leveraging the AI-powered investment intelligence on Magnifi's existing platform now augmented with SharingAlpha's proprietary community intelligence insights. Oren Kaplan will also join Magnifi as a partner and work closely with TIFIN's recently announced Head of International Jason O'Shaughnessy on the integration of the platforms.

"Being able to now offer Magnifi's investment intelligence and capabilities to non-US investors is definitely an important step in our evolution." said Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder, and CEO of TIFIN. "We are also excited about adding the unique community features developed by SharingAlpha which will enhance our offering to professional investors internationally".

"I am looking forward to working with Magnifi's team in expanding its reach internationally and in growing the community of professional investors even further." said Oren Kaplan, Co-Founder and CEO of SharingAlpha, "We will continue to be committed to building innovative and useful digital tools to global investors".

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI-powered fintech that leverages data science, investment intelligence, and technology to deliver engaging and personalized investor experiences. By connecting individuals to advice and investments, TIFIN bridges the gap between investors, their trusted intermediaries, and asset managers.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face.

TIFIN manages Magnifi , a search-powered marketplace for investments; TIFIN Wealth , a platform for advisors, wealth managers, and other intermediaries to deliver better individual outcomes; Financial Answers , a digital platform of investor communities; all powered through Distill, a central digital distribution and insights engine using TIFIN's data platform.

