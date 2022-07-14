Nanoform and Pharmanovia to breathe new life into iconic medicines

HELSINKI, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc., an innovative nanoparticle medicine-enabling company, today announced that it has partnered with Pharmanovia, a fast-growing specialty pharma business with a portfolio of over 20 branded drugs in 140 markets.

The new strategic partnership aims to add value to branded prescription medicines. Pharmanovia will look to apply Nanoform's proprietary nanoparticle technologies and formulation know-how to leading established pharmaceutical brands.

The partnership starts with an iconic branded medicine where both parties see value in enhancing bioavailability for patient benefit. The value of the stage-gated agreement is according to Nanoform's business model for non-GMP and cGMP work.

"This partnership is a great example of where the power of small can add value for iconic medicines to make them even more effective. Pharmanovia's business model enables brand loyalty to continue from one generation to the next," said Christian Jones, Chief Commercial Officer of Nanoform.

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform's capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 744 1900. For more information, please visit http://www.nanoform.com

