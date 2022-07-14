Tianlong launched a campaign to care for SMA children

XI'AN China, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianlong has launched a campaign together with the Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) care center in China (a non-profit organization for SMA), and The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University to care for children with SMA in May 2022.

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is an inherited disease that affects nerves and muscles, causing muscles to become increasingly weak. It mostly affects infants and children but can also develop in adults, ranking as the first fatal genetic disease of infants.

Tianlong always bears social responsibility and strives for making more people know about the disease and helping with early detection. We want to make the world of SMA children full of love with deeds. During the campaign, we invited many families in Xi'an, China to join us to accompany SMA children one day. We have also invited a professor to give a lecture on SMA treatment and help answer concerns from parents.

A Day with SMA Children (PRNewswire)

As a leading molecular diagnosis products manufacturer in China, Tianlong has PCR reagents covering 200 kinds of disease detection, including SMA detection. Based on the PCR melting curve method, Tianlong's Human Survival Motor Neuron 1 (SMN1) Gene Detection Kit is suitable for the auxiliary diagnosis of SMN1 patients and screening of SMN1 gene carriers. Besides PCR reagents, Tianlong can provide an integrated PCR lab solution from the nucleic acid extractor, and PCR systems to compatible reagents. We have helped over 80 countries in building up healthcare systems in the COVID-19 phase. Our Nucleic acid extractors and PCR machines have been a star in the war against COVID-19.

Every child is a gift to parents. They need to be nurtured with full love. Early detection can help with early diagnosis and treatment. We hope more people know about the rare disease and more SMA children and their families can be seen. We will bring technology to life and provide more solutions to better care for people globally.

