Yadea Showcases Impressive Electric Bikes Range at Eurobike 2022 in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading two-wheel electric vehicle brand, Yadea (01585:HK) is participating in Eurobike 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany (Hall 8, booth F09). As one of the world's largest bike and future mobility exhibitions, appearing at Eurobike 2022 is an important part of Yadea's global branding strategy and future European market development.

"Committed to promoting the popularization of clean and efficient means of personal transportation, Yadea's participation in Eurobike 2022 delivers an important branding message to the rest of the industry in Europe. As part of the company's localization strategy, Yadea specifically chose to showcase products that best appeal to European businesses and consumers, demonstrating the brand's many strengths and dedication to cultivating and exploring the European market," said Heidi Zang, vice general manager of Yadea.

The entire event revolved around a number of themes, including developing environmentally friendly cities and defining the future of mobility. Both these themes play into Yadea's brand strategy as the company advocates new modes of mobility to support a greener future.

Yadea displays its collaborative achievement with German software company Wunder Mobility, the Wunder sharing-ready e-bike. For this product, YADEA, as an industry leader in hardware design and manufacturing, joined forces with Wunder Mobility, to create an eBike that is specifically developed for sharing use-cases. With its carefully fitted combination of Design, Reliability, and Software robustness the ebike will allow operators of sharing fleet to efficiently operate and scale their business. The impressive Wunder sharing-ready e-bike features a swappable 36V 20Ah battery providing 110km of range with top speeds of 25km/h driven by a 250W motor, full in built IoT connectivity, and smart locking.

"Collaborating with Wunder Mobility is a good example of Yadea's commitment to open innovation and passion for quality. The vehicle is CE & TUV certified and fit for e-bike sharing companies to use in the European market," added Edison Hou, sales director of Yadea.

Also on display at Eurobike 2022, the sleek Y80 e-bike combines style with performance, featuring a 250W engine delivering 100Nm torque powered by a 36V 10.5Ah large-capacity battery that can reach up to 80km of range (assisted). Alongside the Y80, the TROOPER001 e-bike features a powerful 250W motor and 48V 15Ah large-capacity battery reaching distances up to 90km and fit with smart functionality such as BlueTooth smart locking, smartphone integration, and a stunning exterior.

Yadea has continuously prioritized manufacturing its own e-bikes, also with rich experience in OEM&ODM and sharing bikes. With strong R&D, manufacturing, and sourcing capabilities, Yadea has been the top-selling brand of electric scooters for five consecutive years. The production quality is evidenced by the incorporation of Huayu New Energy, who leveraged high-precision battery technology to generate and maintain power.

"Yadea started its internationalize path in 2007 and has made significant progress in the European market. Now, with the German operations center getting ready, Yadea will have a good foundation for continuing to grow in the region, appealing to the needs of local consumers and building Yadea into a global recognizable brand for safe and smart e-mobility," said Edward Vlutters, vice general manager of YADEA (Europe) Technology GmbH.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles. To date, Yadea has sold products to 60 million users in over 90 countries. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for humankind.

