Frederick Wildman Announces That Matt Munn is Joining the Company in the Role of Chief Commercial Officer and That Marc Hirten Ends His Tenure as President and COO

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederick Wildman and Sons announced today that Marc Hirten has left his position as President and COO of Frederick Wildman and Sons Ltd.

Corrado Casoli, Chairman of Frederick Wildman, and Roberta Corrà, CEO, along with all the other shareholders, would like to thank Marc for his contribution over the years to the leadership of the company. Roberta Corrà will cover Mr. Hirten's role until a replacement is named.

Frederick Wildman has great pleasure in announcing the appointment effective July 15, 2022 of Mr. Matt Munn in the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Mr. Munn can boast long and varied experience in the Wine and Spirits sector having worked for over twenty years at leading Suppliers and Distributors such as E&J Gallo, Schieffelin & Somerset (now Moet Hennessy USA) and most recently with Southern Glazer's where he was Senior Vice President and General Manager. The Sales, Logistics and, on an interim basis, Marketing Management teams will report directly to Mr. Munn.

"I am sure that the entire company will benefit from the contribution of this new managerial figure and that he will lend great support to all the Sales team thanks to his professionalism and commercial know-how," states Chairman Corrado Casoli.

"With the arrival of Matt Munn in Frederick Wildman, we are taking a significant step towards continued company growth and all of the French partners wish him every success and much satisfaction," says Laurent d'Harcourt, CEO of Champagne Pol Roger, commenting on behalf of the French shareholders.

The Chairman, CEO and all the shareholders will continue working to ensure that Frederick Wildman is, and continues to be, a benchmark company in the industry.

ABOUT FREDERICK WILDMAN AND SONS

Frederick Wildman and Sons is a New York based fine wine importer offering the leading properties from France, Italy, Spain, Argentina, and other regions. The portfolio includes more than 75 brands, including: Pol Roger, Olivier Leflaive, Pascal Jolivet, Château Fuissé, Famille Hugel, Domaine Faiveley, Marchesi di Barolo, as well as Cantine Riunite; CIV's full portfolio, and the fine wines of Gruppo Italiano Vini including Nino Negri, Santi and Re Manfredi. For more information, visit frederickwildman.com.

