Subtle Medical Announces Partnership Expansion With Incepto

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a healthcare technology company improving the quality and efficiency of medical imaging, announced they are expanding their partnership with Incepto, a leading platform of artificial intelligence solutions for radiology professionals in Europe, by offering their AI applications, SubtleMR and SubtlePET on Incepto's platform.

"We are excited to deepen our existing distributor partnership with Incepto and be included on their platform. This expansion will provide their existing customer base with quick access to our AI solutions without the long implementation process or IT hurdles," says Subtle Medical's Chief Product Officer, Ajit Shankaranarayanan.

"Today SubtleMR and SubtlePET AI based software products are installed at hundreds of facilities throughout the world making a positive difference everyday in workflow and patient comfort. We could not be more pleased to have our products running on the Incepto platform and providing access to Incepto customers," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer at Subtle Medical.

Subtle Medical's suite of clinically validated AI-powered software solutions, SubtleMR™ and SubtlePET™, increase the efficiency of image capture by improving the quality of both accelerated and low dose imaging. Subtle's solutions are compatible with all scanner models and field strengths so institutions can see the benefit across their entire scanner fleet.

Incepto will be introducing SubtlePET™ and SubtleMR™ on their platform at ECR this week in Vienna, Austria. For more information or our products or partnership, please visit the Subtle Medical booth on-site, booth Expo X2 - #233, or request to meet with us here .

About Incepto

Today, there are hundreds of applications in medical imaging using artificial intelligence already approved for clinical use. With 100+ clinical sites routinely using Incepto's platform and more than a hundred thousand patient's exams screened by AI algorithms every month, Incepto is the leading European platform for artificial intelligence solutions for all radiology specialties. Incepto has two missions: integrate AI solutions from partner AI vendors and develop AI algorithms. On one hand, it provides the full range of technical and clinical services to integrate in clinical routine AI solutions through a unified, secure and interoperable platform. On the other hand, Incepto's scientific and medical teams are developing artificial intelligence solutions on clinical needs not currently addressed by other AI vendors. Our goal is simple: help doctors to make full use of AI technologies to save time, improve diagnosis and ultimately build together with them a more precise and human radiology for the patient.

For more information, please visit incepto-medical.com or email sales@incepto-medical.com.

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical, Inc. is a healthcare technology company with deep learning solutions that make medical imaging faster, safer, and smarter. It was named CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company in 2020 and is an Nvidia Inception Award Winner. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com.

