Why You Should Implement Cryptocurrency Payments Into Your e-Commerce Website.

LONDON, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto is one of the biggest aspects of modern finance and technology. For businesses, this revenue stream could provide major boosts to sales numbers, with crypto payments giving customers more freedom while also bringing benefits which are exclusive to cryptocurrency technology. These benefits to e-commerce ventures can be provided by various niche platforms among which are London based startup Remuno .

What Is Remuno?

Remuno is a crypto payment processor. This means it provides businesses with an API or website plug-in that facilitates cryptocurrency transactions, allowing users to pay with their chosen cryptocurrency instead of paying with fiat. Remuno is incredibly simple to install, with a 1-2-3 process that means even businesses without crypto knowledge can install and benefit from the Remuno API.

This accessibility to business owners also extends to the ease with which the Remuno team can be contacted, with it being a necessary part of the installation process that can help ease concerns. Furthermore, as a crypto payment processor simplifying the process for both e-commerce businesses and customers, Remuno is building a reputation as a cool alternative to bigger industry names, making it particularly appealing for e-commerce ventures. Beyond this, there are also many other benefits that crypto payment processors like Remuno provide.

Unmatched Security

Blockchain technology is incredibly secure. This security makes data incredibly hard to alter or remove. This means that when you purchase with crypto, information on the purchase will be almost impossible to lose. Say goodbye to customer fear when you install a crypto payment processor on your e-commerce website.

Miniscule Transaction Prices

When using a credit card to make a purchase, the transaction fee typically comes to 2 - 3% of the purchase price. On top of delivery charges, this can cause customer uncertainty, which may lead to the purchase being abandoned. Compare this to Bitcoin (BTC) purchases, which charge only a fraction of a coin per transaction. For larger purchases, Bitcoin (BTC) transactions provide major savings. This results in less hesitation from buyers, and more money for your business.

Conclusion

The benefits of installing a crypto payment processor on your business's website are unparalleled. With cryptocurrency growing every day, now is the time to get involved, and bring the world of crypto to your e-commerce venture. To take your business to the next level, be sure to check out Remuno.

