Randy Parker to Receive Industry Influencer Award From Automotive Hall of Fame

Automotive Hall of Fame to Present Five Industry Influencer Awards at Annual Event on July 21 in Detroit

Hyundai's Randy Parker One of Five Executives to be Honored for Contribution to the Industry

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America, will be recognized as an Industry Influencer by the Automotive Hall of Fame during its annual event on July 21 in Detroit.

"The Industry Influencer award from the Automotive Hall of Fame is an incredible honor," said Parker. "I am very grateful to be recognized alongside other outstanding individuals. I am fortunate to be a part of a great team that is making positive impacts on the automotive industry."

Parker is responsible for all aspects of Hyundai vehicle sales in the U.S., including sales strategies, fleet sales, dealer relations, and market representation. Parker also oversees Hyundai's seven regions that work directly with Hyundai retailers on sales and service.

The Industry Influencer Award recognizes individuals who are influencing and leading through their actions, innovations, and visible positions on issues pertinent to the automotive industry and its future.

Founded in 1939, the Automotive Hall of Fame tells moving stories of those who have made outstanding contributions to the automotive industry. The Automotive Hall of Fame has honored 762 individuals worldwide who have been impactful and important to the automotive and mobility industry.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com .

