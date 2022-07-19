ATLIS REQUESTS QUALIFICATION FROM SEC ON QUEST TO GO PUBLIC VIA NASDAQ

MESA, Ariz., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (Atlis), a vertically integrated EV technology company with the goal to electrify the work truck segment, today announced submission of its 1/A-A amendment to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and subsequent request for qualification on its final Regulation A fundraising campaign before becoming publicly listed on Nasdaq.

Once qualified by the SEC on Friday, July 22, 2022, the amended offering circular prices the company's shares of common stock at $27.50 per share. Investors can purchase shares of Atlis through the company's website - https://investinatlis.com/.

Once publicly listed, retail investors will be able to trade shares of Atlis on Nasdaq as the company develops technology to further encourage and enable the mass adoption of electric vehicles.

Based on the premise that current electric vehicles don't have the true capability to compete in the work truck market, Atlis is developing an electric truck for individuals and fleet owners who work in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, the company also is developing proprietary battery technology, electric motors, a modular system architecture and a high capacity, fast-charging ecosystem.

Atlis is a mobility-technology company developing products that will power work. The Atlis innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy- and light-duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, Atlis is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. All Atlis technology is designed, developed, and produced in Mesa, Arizona. More information is available on the Atlis website at www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

