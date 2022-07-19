Common and Orgain Founder Dr. Andrew Abraham Team Up To Inspire Vibrant Living Through Clean Nutrition

The duo will release a three-part content series on the iconic artist's Com + Well YouTube channel to take a closer look at the benefits organic, plant-based eating has on the body, mind and soul.

IRVINE, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orgain Clean Nutrition founder, CEO and food nutrition entrepreneur Dr. Andrew Abraham has partnered with Oscar-, Emmy- and Grammy-winning artist, actor, author and activist Common, as well as key wellness industry experts, to develop a content series meant to unlock the power of healthy, plant-based eating and its impact on performance and overall wellness. The three-part series will debut on the rapper's popular YouTube channel, Com + Well. The pair will highlight various aspects of healthy living to support holistic wellness of the body, mind and soul.

Body via "Feel Good" ( July 2022 ): Misconceptions about plant-based living and how mindful food choices and trusting in the power of plants can lead to a healthier, happier body.

Mind via "Be Good" ( August 2022 ): The impact clean nutrition has on mood, featuring meditation expert Jesse Israel .

Soul via "Do Good" ( September 2022 ): To celebrate back-to-school season, Common and Abraham will cover how wellness-focused education can benefit young people and generations to come.

"Once I started paying attention to what I was eating and adding more plant-based foods and clean products like Orgain, I immediately felt improvement across many aspects of my life," Common said. "Mindful, intentional eating has become my foundation to leading a better, happier lifestyle, and that's important because how you perform in this world is truly all about how you feel."

As an extension of his partnership with Orgain, Common will be featured in today's episode of Orgain's "Good Clean Nutrition Podcast," a resource for health care professionals and health-minded consumers that spotlights trending topics in the nutrition space. In the episode, Common and Abraham discuss the power of a plant-based diet and how it can positively impact our health, well-being and culture. To listen, visit healthcare.orgain.com/podcast/episodes/.

"Both Common and Orgain share the same perspective when it comes to the power of good, clean nutrition. Common is incredibly open about his journey to discovering inner peace and happiness through mindful choices," Abraham said. "For this reason, we're thrilled to partner with him to inspire a healthy lifestyle and encourage future generations to adopt habits that will help them feel their best every day."

Orgain offers a portfolio of more than 30 items, including the No. 1 bestselling plant-based and organic protein powder, protein shake and nutritional shake in the United States, among other products. Available in more than 20 flavors, there is something for everyone, including products specially formulated for kids and athletes. For more information, please visit Orgain.com , and capture that Orgain feeling by following @DrinkOrgain on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Orgain:

Orgain was created by Dr. Andrew Abraham, who used organic nutrition to save his own life during a battle with cancer at a young age. Today, Orgain serves the diverse needs of millions more as the No. 1 Plant Protein Powder Brand in the U.S.* with a purpose to make delicious clean and organic nutritional products to help people lead healthy, vibrant lives. Orgain's products include meal replacement shakes, protein powders and snack bars for adults and kids using only the highest-quality ingredients, never at the cost of taste and texture. Most Orgain products are Certified Organic, and all are soy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. To learn more, visit Orgain.com.

