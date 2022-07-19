LG TEAMS UP WITH MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO EXPLORE INNOVATIONS THAT CAN IMPROVE HOTEL EXPERIENCES

Marriott Design Lab Collaboration Leverages Shared Dedication to Reimagining Hospitality Operations, Driving Sustainability

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Business Solutions USA announced a groundbreaking alliance with the Marriott Design Lab to jointly develop and test advanced new technologies and solutions for the hospitality industry. The three-year collaboration between LG Electronics USA and Marriott International builds on LG's long history as the leading provider of televisions to Marriott properties across various brands and is expected to enhance LG's role as a hospitality industry technology leader.

"Working with Marriott on groundbreaking R&D supports LG's efforts to bring more innovative technologies to the hospitality industry," said Richard Lewis, vice president of technology and research, LG Business Solutions USA. "This collaboration reflects our shared passion for innovation, customer service and sustainability, and our three-year commitment underscores our common dedication to reimagining hospitality experiences and operations through new technologies."

The Marriott Design Lab will serve as a research and development hub working at the leading edge of design and innovation. The Lab will provide a proving ground for technology products and services that can be integrated into daily hotel operations to save energy, reduce costs, increase operational efficiency, and encourage customer loyalty through enhanced experiences. The LG collaboration exemplifies how Marriott is teaming up with industry leaders to explore new products, technologies and solutions for the hospitality industry.

"LG is a long-time strategic collaborator with Marriott International and is a global innovator in technology," said Jeff Voris, senior vice president, global design strategies, Marriott International. "We look forward to expanding our relationship with LG to help explore ways to deliver better experiences for guests, associates and hotel owners and franchisees."

A number of LG product categories are expected to be involved in the Marriott Design Lab, going well beyond digital displays and consumer technologies to improve multiple facets of hotels from operations to new guest technologies.

As a longtime supplier and partner to the hospitality industry, LG Business Solutions USA is adept at providing game-changing technologies that are designed to integrate seamlessly into daily hotel operations. With the Marriott Design Lab, LG will evaluate early-stage innovations that benefit ownership, associates, and guests and align with the high expectations of modern travelers.

