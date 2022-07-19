UrVenue Expands Executive Team to Drive Hospitality Product and Development Strategy

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hospitality technology company, UrVenue, a platform that powers commerce, enhances the guest experience, and monetizes a resort's real estate, today announced the appointment of Maile Housel as Head of Product Marketing and Simon Kaltgrad as Director of Guest Services Development and Integration Strategy.

UrVenue is the leading hospitality technology platform that powers commerce, enhances the guest experience, and monetizes resort real estate by leveraging non-room inventory across all customer touchpoints in the booking and in-stay journey. (PRNewsfoto/UrVenue) (PRNewswire)

"UrVenue's resort and hospitality clients all have very diverse and property-specific needs for how they utilize our platform," said Deron Pearson, CEO of UrVenue. "Maile and Simon bring on-the-ground, industry experience to our leadership team that will help to strategically push our product innovation and integration strategy forward."

Housel is responsible for driving UrVenue's overall product strategy, including product innovation, strategic partnerships, and product marketing. Housel comes to UrVenue with over 15 years of experience in the entertainment and hospitality industries. Most recently, Housel worked as the Director of Strategic Initiatives at MGM Resorts International in Las Vegas and was responsible for the company's large-scale growth opportunities. Before joining MGM Resorts, Housel worked with promoters Peter Shapiro and The Bowery Presents, managing ticketing sales and operations.

"With my extensive background in hospitality strategy and entertainment, I look forward to expanding UrVenue's innovative products with our global list of clients," says Housel.

Kaltgrad is responsible for driving new product and feature development for UrVenue's platform while also leading integration strategy with partners that will help expand UrVenue's capabilities. Kaltgrad, an information technology professional with over 25 years of experience, was a co-founder of GoConcierge, a leading concierge platform, until its acquisition in 2017 by an Expedia-backed company. Following the acquisition, Kaltgrad spent multiple years as a consultant and technical advisor for both enterprise and startup companies.

"In hospitality, we constantly strive to improve results, exceed expectations, and dynamically outperform the competition," Kaltgrad said. "We understand the need to do more with less, and I have built my career on driving effective, efficient, and measurable results while keeping customer satisfaction at its highest level."

About UrVenue:

UrVenue is the leading hospitality technology platform that powers commerce, enhances the guest experience, and monetizes resort real estate by leveraging non-room inventory across all customer touchpoints in the booking and in-stay journey. UrVenue maximizes revenue-per-available-customer (RevPAC) with its advanced booking, ticketing, and presale platform built for hospitality venues: nightclubs and day clubs, restaurants and lounges, resort pools and beaches, sportsbooks, spas, special events, small group meeting rooms, recreation services, bundled experiences and more. Since 2011, UrVenue's scalable enterprise technology has been the trusted industry standard for clients ranging from independent venue operators to global hospitality, entertainment and gaming organizations, including Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Circa Resort & Casino, Tao Group, Bagatelle, and Okada. For more information, visit urvenue.com. Follow on social: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UrVenue