CNVY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Investigates Fairness of $10.50 Per Share Buyout Price

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. ("Convey Health") (NYSE: CNVY) on behalf of the company's investors.

On June 21, 2022, Convey Health announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm TPG at a price of $10.50 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, CNVY's shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position, and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine (i) whether Convey Health shareholders will be receiving sufficient monetary consideration for their shares, and (ii) whether Convey Health's directors breached their fiduciary duties to CNVY stockholders in agreeing to sell the company to TPG.

