MajorKey Technologies Becomes the First Official US Atlassian Specialized Partner in ITSM

ITSM Specialized Partners are exceptional service management professionals with strong roots in IT and service delivery processes

CHICAGO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MajorKey Technologies , the company bringing harmony to its clients' digital operations, backed by The Acacia Group , has become the first official Atlassian Specialized Partner in ITSM in the United States. A validation of the Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience, and delivery of consistent, high-quality services to optimize customer satisfaction and outcomes. This move enhances MajorKey's long-term value to clients by providing ITIL® 4 methodology and the deployment of Atlassian products for enterprise-level customers.

MajorKey Technologies (PRNewswire)

"MajorKey is always looking for ways to add value for our clients. Our close relationship with Atlassian and our industry-leading capabilities has enabled us to become a leader in the ITSM space," said Michael Yario, President and CEO of MajorKey Technologies. "We are able to integrate the ITSM specialty alongside our capabilities in Enterprise Service Management, information security, DevOps, custom app development and managed services. We continue to position ourselves as the company who can effectively help take their clients to the next level."

As an ITSM Specialized Partner, MajorKey has deep expertise in the following areas:

ITSM system enhancements, customizations and fine-tunings of IT services

ITSM Implementation and integrating shared workflows and SLAs

Multi-vendor migrations and systems integrations

Implementing industry best practices

"Atlassian would like to recognize MajorKey for their specialized delivery practice, as they have proven successful at implementing service management principles based on ITIL methodology for improved satisfaction and cost-efficiencies," said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channel. "The level of commitment in the ITSM Specialization Program recognizes these Atlassian Partners' effort and dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality services to optimize a customer's experience and success."

MajorKey is the first company in the United States to achieve the Atlassian ITSM Specialization since the program was launched on April 5, 2022. The company was also named the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2021 in ITSM Solutions and is an Atlassian Cloud Specialized Partner.

About MajorKey Technologies

MajorKey Technologies is a leading global technology strategy, design and enterprise operations partner to public and private sector clients focused on cloud-enabled digital transformation. With more than twenty years' experience, the Company guides clients through complex technology landscapes to arrive at simple, smart choices that are implemented to the very highest standards. MajorKey delivers better experiences through harmonized technologies that power its customer's digital transformation. Its services include Digital Strategic Consulting, Enterprise Service Management, Identity Access Management, DevSecOps and Software Development, Cloud Adoption and Managed Services—delivered through its highly-skilled teams of on-shore, near-shore and off-shore resources. The Company holds top tier partnerships with some of the world's leading innovators, including AWS, SailPoint, AppDynamics, Okta and Atlassian, to name a few. For more information, go to majorkeytech.com.

