Securitas AB to publish the Interim report January-June 2022

STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas AB will publish the Interim report January-June 2022 on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at approximately 1.00 p.m. (CEST).

App. 1.00 p.m. (CEST) Report release

The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.securitas.com when released.



2.00 p.m. (CEST) Presentation slides available

For presentation slides, follow the link www.securitas.com/presentations



2.30 p.m. (CEST) Telephone conference and audio cast

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference at 2.30 p.m. (CEST) where Securitas President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Andreas Lindback will present the report and answer questions. The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Securitas' website. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial in five minutes prior to the start of the conference call:



United States: + 1 631 913 1422

Sweden: + 46 8 566 426 51

United Kingdom: + 44 333 3000 804

Please use the following pin code for the telephone conference: 621 490 78#



To follow the audio cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link www.securitas.com/webcasts



A recorded version of the audio cast will be available on the same web page after the telephone conference. We value your privacy and want to be transparent with you on the way that we collect and use your personal data when you participate in the telephone conference. Please follow this link to read our privacy policy for telephone conferences/audio casts in relation to publication of interim reports: www.securitas.com/privacy-policy-audiocasts.



Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations; +46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

CONTACT:

Securitas is a leading intelligent security solutions partner. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150,000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 47 markets and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Our 345,000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness, and our purpose is to help make your world a safer place.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/3604002/1606537.pdf Invitation Q2 2022

View original content:

SOURCE Securitas