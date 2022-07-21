Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Hanger, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Patient Square Capital

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Patient Square Capital.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/hanger-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Hanger's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Hanger holders will receive only $18.75 in cash per share, with a total enterprise value for Hanger of approximately $1.25 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Hanger will become a privately held company, and its common stock will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Hanger by imposing a significant penalty if Hanger accepts a superior bid. Hanger insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Hanger's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Hanger.

If you own Hanger common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/hanger-inc.

